Who Ends Up Together in ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on’ Season 3 (and Who Breaks Up)
It’s difficult to believe, but we’ve already made it to the finish line on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3. The Netflix dating show, which follows couples at a standstill in their relationship, is the ultimate social experience as their futures are put to the test. With each couple, one person wants to pursue a future and issues an ultimatum. They’ll either get married or move on. Adding an extra layer of complexity is the Netflix experiment, which sees the couples break up—and then date each other. Yep, it gets seriously messy!
In the third season, which debuted earlier this month and released new episodes weekly, we get to meet six couples looking for answers. Spending time with other contestants who aren’t their significant others, the cast members go through a “trial marriage” to see what they learn—or to decide whether or not they want to date someone new. And right after that, they must embark on a second trial marriage, this time with their original partner. There have been many ups and downs throughout the season, so let’s get into who ends up together in the finale episode. Who gets engaged and who breaks up? The answers might surprise you.
The Ultimatum engagements
Two couples get engaged in the finale episode, and that would be Mariah and Caleb and Aria and Scotty.
Mariah and Caleb
This one might be the easiest to call. Mariah is the one who gives Caleb the ultimatum, and while she learns things about herself in the process, she ultimately doesn’t have the greatest experience on her trial marriage, first pairing up with Micah and then shacking up with Nick when Micah and Chanel leave. As for Caleb, he embarks on a trial marriage with Aria, and though they get along very well, he’s adamant throughout the process that he only sees her as a friend. In the finale, Caleb gets down on one knee and proposes to Mariah, and she happily accepts.
Caleb admits that he doesn’t like ultimatums and requests that Mariah not to do it again.
Aria and Scotty
Next up are Aria and Scotty, who certainly have their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season. While Aria is on her trial marriage with Caleb, Scotty starts living with Zaina, and it seems like they could have a real romance. But a switch is turned about halfway through the season and the pair stop seeing eye to eye. From there, Scotty is determined to get Aria back, who he gives the ultimatum to. The two get incredibly emotional when reuniting and Scotty proposes to Aria, who tearfully accepts.
The pair shares that they aren’t in a rush to get married and instead will tackle living together first.
The Ultimatum breakups
Unfortunately, that means the remaining two couples part ways in the finale: J.R. and Zaina and Nick and Sandy.
Zaina and J.R.
Zaina and J.R. have the most interesting journey throughout The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3. J.R. hits it off with Sandy and the two embark on a trial marriage, bonding very quickly. It seems like these two could end up together, but in the finale, they both agree that they still love their respective original partners. Their split is refreshingly healthy as they wish each other nothing but the best. And while J.R. only has great things to say about Zaina when they meet up, he ultimately breaks the news to her that he’s still not ready for the next step.
This is honestly a bit unexpected seeing how well their reunion goes, but Zaina doesn’t seem too surprised, just disappointed. J.R. cries and she comforts him, later telling the camera in a confessional that she’ll be prioritizing herself moving forward.
Sandy and Nick
Perhaps less surprising is the fate of Sandy and Nick. Though there’s love between the pair, they just have too many differences they haven’t worked through and they argue easily. When they reunite, Nick tells Sandy that he’s brought a ring, but she’s not ready to commit. She tells him that there are still things they need to figure out and she doesn’t know what decision to make—but that’s a decision enough for Nick. Frustrated, he knows it’s ready to move on and tells Sandy he’s leaving single.
Remember: Dave, Vanessa, Micah and Chanel leave the experiment early on in the season, deciding to depart in the middle of the night without telling anyone. Though the show certainly has its benefits, we also totally don’t blame the contestants for getting overwhelmed and wanting to leave. While speaking to PEOPLE, Dave shed light on his and Vanessa’s decisions to leave, and their reasoning was complicated.
“I was ready to go probably a few days before The Choice and before we moved in with our new person,” Dave shared. “Vanessa was still getting a lot of productive things out of exploring and dating and learning about people. But when we moved into our new places with our new people, I heard from Vanessa that she was in a really difficult situation with Nick, and very quickly I was brought up to speed by her about what was going on, and that was just one of the straws that broke the camel's back.”
When elaborating more on Vanessa’s relationship with Nick, Dave added, “I will say that there was a lot of untruths that Nick provided to get on the show through psych evaluations that he just wasn't truthful about. Vanessa found out a lot of information upon day one of moving in together, and that just immediately threw up more than a red flag, it was like a red flag on fire that we really needed to think about what's the best thing for our safety.”
Curious to know where all of the castmates now stand? The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on Season 3 doesn’t end with the finale—not exactly, at least. The stars of this season reunite once more for a special reunion show, also streaming on Netflix.