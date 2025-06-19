Ali Truwit’s Cell Phone Tour
Paralympic medalist and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit offers a peek inside her cell phone while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
I have 85,615 unread emails. It’s on my to-do list, but I haven’t, clearly, gotten to it yet.
Hi, I’m Ali Truwit and this is my cell phone tour.
It is a bunch of raspberries from the farmers market. Farmers markets are like peak joy, I love them. I thought this was kind of a cool picture and happy and fun raspberries and it hasn’t changed for, like, several years.
Last photo in my camera roll is a selfie with my second Celsius of the day today. But I didn’t finish the first one, so I’m not damaging my heart that much.
I was just on vacation, so I was using a bunch of fun vacation emojis. A croissant, a baguette, popping champagne. We had a good vacation, and the emojis show it.
What would be bad? There’s no bad answer. O.K. Six-and-a-half hours.
Something from my notes app. My mom and I were considering doing the suspect trend, so I have notes about what my suspect “lines” against my mom would be. Suspect falls asleep two seconds into watching any TV show and drops the phone she’s holding. Suspect says she doesn’t want any food, but then has to have a bite of everyone else’s order. Suspect could talk the leaves off a tree. Suspect shares everything I say is a secret with her friends. Suspect sends an insane amount of news articles in our family group chat even though she knows nobody reads them.