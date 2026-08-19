Bloopers From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Set in Loreto, Mexico
While in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, models made sure to cut loose between shots.
While on set in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, models Haley Baylee, Lauren Chan, Jocelyn Corona, Olivia Dunne, Bethenny Frankel, Tiffany Haddish, Ilona Maher, Hunter McGrady, Brooks Nader and Molly Sims made sure to have some fun in between takes.
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