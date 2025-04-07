Busting Women's Wellness Myths with HERS
From trendy GRWM videos to targeted social media ads, you're likely to get a ton of advice regarding women’s health and wellness, but surprisingly, a lot of it is misleading and coming from unqualified people. Dr. Jessica Shepherd is the Chief Medical Officer at Hers, is working to help ensure women have access to facts and information to help them become aware of the intricacies of their bodies. In a four-part series for SI Swimsuit, she will be breaking down women’s health myths and sharing the truth for each. Shepherd’s way of explaining makes the information easy to digest and comprehend – no doctor talk, so to speak!
Within the weekly articles, we will get to the bottom of several misconceptions involving metabolism, gut health, fitness and hormones. But before leaving it to the expert, we had some fun with SI Swimsuit talent Camille Kostek, Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane.