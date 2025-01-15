Deep Dive with Brianna LaPaglia
January 2025 digital cover model Brianna LaPaglia dives deep with SI Swimsuit. From her favorite snacks to her favorite songs, get to know the podcaster on another level.
TRANSCRIPT
Hey, it's Bri and I'm about to Deep Dive with SI swimsuit.
[text on screen: What mantras do you live by?]
“Be a decent human.” I have it tattooed on my hand. And I used to say, “sleep when you're dead.” I'm so tired I need to go to bed. I gave up on that mantra
[text on screen: What is something unexpectedly fun you have done recently?]
This! I thought I was going to be so nervous. I thought everyone was gonna be like, so snooty or whatever, just because it's like, I don't know, it's so prestige, and it's like, bikinis and like, super sexy girls, and that is usually like, associated with - which is wrong, and I'm doing what women always do, and be like that - They're gonna be mean. Everyone was so nice and this was very, very fun. And I thought I was going to be like throwing up from nerves.
[text on screen: What did you want to be when you grew up?]
Race car driver. I was training to be a race car driver. Actually, that's real
[text on screen: What was your favorite hair color?]
Pink. My pink hair was my favorite hair in the whole entire world. I wish I still had pink hair. I don't know if I would be able to do the shoot if I still have pink hair, but I miss it every single day.
[text on screen: Favorite Taylor Swift song?]
Oh my gosh. My favorite Taylor Swift song currently, “I hate it here.” Best.
[text on screen: Best concert you’ve ever been to?]
The best concert I've ever been to is probably the Lumineers. I'm the most die hard Lumineers fan. I know every single lyric. It was just like a spiritual experience for me. Forest Hills in New York City with my best friends. It was magical, and their music is the best
[text on screen: Best compliment?]
That you smell good.
[text on screen: What perfume do you wear?]
Le Labo Santal 33.
[text on screen: Biggest fear?]
Biggest fear is being framed for murder. It's the scariest thing ever. Imagine - everyone in jail is like, I didn't do it. And you're like, No, but I really didn't do it. And they're like, Yeah, shut up. That's what everyone says. That sucks, and I should stop saying it, because I feel like I say it so much that people are gonna start to frame me for murder.
[text on screen: What were you like when you were a kid?]
Reserved. I was kind of quiet, and I was very creative. I always wanted to be doing something. I always had to like, have, like, an action. I always wanted to, like, film something, or play with toys, or, like, go outside. And I would, I would just force people to play with me.
[text on screen: Who are some of your beauty icons?]
Beauty icons, Miley Cyrus, Aubrey Plaza, Meryl Streep, Lola Young, gosh, those are my beauty icons. And now Taylor Swift too, but I can't pull off a red lip like her, so I'm a little jealous.
[text on screen: Most underrated drunk foods?]
Underrated? Hot dogs, pickles and sour cream and onion chips.
[text on screen: Who is your celebrity look a like?]
The girl from the penguin. People say, I always look like her. People say Aubrey Plaza and yeah, that's pretty much it. I don't get much.
[text on screen: Best fast food?]
Wendy's or Taco Bell or McDonald's. Actually, Wendy's. Wendy's chicken nuggets never fail with the frosty and I dip my chicken nuggets in the frosty.
[text on screen: Ideal concert outfit?]
Comfort is key with concert outfits. So sneakers, jeans - I like to be warm, so like a hoodie, a sweater, but I did wear a literal, like, ball gown to Taylor Swift, so, but that's like, that's something different.
[text on screen: Favorite influencer?]
I follow a lot of like, hamster raves on Tiktok. It’s really fun. It's really good. They live stream hamsters on wheels, and they just spin, and it's like they're at a rave. It's therapeutic somehow.