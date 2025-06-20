Deep Dive With Gabby Thomas
The athlete and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue star revealed a few lesser-known facts while on set at The Boca Raton.
Olympian and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Gabby Thomas divulged her biggest fear, her celebrity look-alike and more while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi, I’m Gabby Thomas and I’m here to take you on a little SI Swimsuit Deep Dive.
My biggest fear is my coach making me run the 800.
Ooh, an immediate ick, um, people who wear socks with sandals.
Um, celebrity look-alike. I get told Gabrielle Union a lot and sometimes Zendaya.
Absolutely, I believe in aliens, 100 percent.
If I didn’t have a pug, I think that I would have a Frenchie. I just love the smush face.
