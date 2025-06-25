Go Behind the Scenes With Cover Girl Jordan Chiles at The Boca Raton
Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Jordan Chiles takes fans behind the scenes while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
We’re heading to the resort right now. We’re gonna have a blast, so stay tuned, because your girl is having a dream come true. And Sports Illustrated, what? Yes, I said that right, Sports Illustrated. I’ll see you guys later. Bye!
This is look number two. I currently was on rocks, this was the funny part, I felt like Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid. I would do her part but I have no voice, so.
I’m enjoying life right now. This is still so surreal. This is really a blessing from God, especially knowing that only back in 2020, I embraced my beauty and knowing that I have people around me supporting that and I get to express it in a different way is definitely really cool, so this is a true thing and if it wasn’t for the people around me, especially my older sister, I wouldn’t be in this position right now. Knowing that she taught us very well to, you know, embrace everything that we have that God has given us, so I thank her, I thank my parents, and yeah, we livin’ life.
I made it, guys. I’m a swimsuit model now. This is amazing.
Inducted into the hall of fame of Sports Illustrated.
Hello, everybody. My voice is getting worse as the day goes on. Your girlie underneath the cabana and it’s raining but it’s passing, it’s Florida so everything is like wait five to 10 minutes, but yeah, so far, so good. Doing great. I think I should stop talking now because I really am losing my voice. I love you guys and I’ll see you later.