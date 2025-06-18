Swimsuit

Jena Sims and Penny Lane Get Candid Backstage at Swim Week

Learn which model regularly misses her flight and who met her partner by sliding into his DMs first.

SI Staff

Jena Sims and Penny Lane Get Candid Backstage at Swim Week
Jena Sims and Penny Lane Get Candid Backstage at Swim Week /

SI Swimsuit models Jena Sims and Penny Lane play a fun game of “Never Have I Ever” while backstage during Swim Week. Tune in to hear their candid revelations.

TRANSCRIPT

Lane: Never have I ever missed a flight.

Sims: Absolutely not. I’m the most Type A person, you’re not gonna catch me missing a flight.

Lane: I’ve missed so many flights, it’s terrible. I’m always in my own little world and I’m like, I’m actually at the airport and I’ve missed it. It’s terrible.

Sims: Never have I ever lied on a customs form. I have.

Lane: Never have I ever slid into someone’s DMs first.

Sims: That’s how I met my husband. I have, yeah, I slid into his DMs first.

Sims: Never have I ever been drunk on a runway, or toasty.

Lane: I actually have been once. It was for Agent Provocateur and I was like ...

Sims: Oh, I remember that, I saw that. Yep, I know the one.

Lane: ... I need a little bit of spice ‘cause I was really nervous for that one. Maybe I’ll have one tonight, who knows?

Sims: You never know. Cheers!

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/Video