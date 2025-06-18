Jena Sims and Penny Lane Get Candid Backstage at Swim Week
SI Swimsuit models Jena Sims and Penny Lane play a fun game of “Never Have I Ever” while backstage during Swim Week. Tune in to hear their candid revelations.
TRANSCRIPT
Lane: Never have I ever missed a flight.
Sims: Absolutely not. I’m the most Type A person, you’re not gonna catch me missing a flight.
Lane: I’ve missed so many flights, it’s terrible. I’m always in my own little world and I’m like, I’m actually at the airport and I’ve missed it. It’s terrible.
Sims: Never have I ever lied on a customs form. I have.
Lane: Never have I ever slid into someone’s DMs first.
Sims: That’s how I met my husband. I have, yeah, I slid into his DMs first.
Sims: Never have I ever been drunk on a runway, or toasty.
Lane: I actually have been once. It was for Agent Provocateur and I was like ...
Sims: Oh, I remember that, I saw that. Yep, I know the one.
Lane: ... I need a little bit of spice ‘cause I was really nervous for that one. Maybe I’ll have one tonight, who knows?
Sims: You never know. Cheers!