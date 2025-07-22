Jessie Murph’s Cell Phone Tour
Musician Jessie Murph is SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover model. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter traveled to Key Biscayne, Fla., for her feature, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela. While on location, Murph also shared a tour of her cell phone.
I use the crying emoji a lot, but I use it in like, I use it for every emotion. It just feels really right. Crying face, the heart and the face with the hearts all around it. That one too.
Hey ya’ll, it’s Jessie Murph and I’m on the set with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and this is my phone tour.
O.K., on this phone, it is... it’s a picture of my little brother when he was really little. This is River.
Well, Claire’s in my phone, her name is Claire Schmidt and in my phone, it’s Claire S---.
[Director] Terms of endearment.
The last person I texted was my stylist. Somebody commented on one of my videos and said, ‘Your stylist is working overtime and should be awarded because this new era is it.’ I sent it to her and I said, ‘Agreed.’
[Director] What a sweet text.
She’s the greatest.
We’ve been listening to a lot of PartyNextDoor today. “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra.
O.K., it says, ‘You only feel negative about something when it isn’t for you.’ I listen to this lady called Abraham Hicks a lot, she’s very, like, spiritual. And she said that one time and it really clicked for me and now anytime I’m feeling like anxious about something, I’m like, I just shouldn’t be feeling anxious about it because it’s not for me. So that’s what that means.
My first DM is from my guitarist, and said ‘Did you meet Livvy Dunne?’ I did.