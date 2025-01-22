Katie Austin’s Power Express Pilates Arm Workout
Join SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin as she demonstrates a quick, yet super effective, Pilates arms workout that can be done just about anywhere.
Transcript
Hi Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it’s your girl Katie Austin here, and you are about to do an exclusive workout from the Katie Austin App. So if you guys like this workout, make sure to become a member of my program. You guys can do 400 classes anywhere, anytime to keep you fit all year long. Love you guys!
Hey y’all, it’s Katie Austin here, and welcome to your Express Pilates arms.
So what we're going to do here is take some light weights and yes, 2 to 3 pounds will go a long way. So we're going to do lighter weights, higher reps, let's get right to it. We're going to start right here on the mat standing on up and guess what? Because it's express, we have limited time, we're going to get right to it.
And starting with some serve the platters. Here we go. Engage the core. Knees just a little bit bent right here, as well. Core tight, here we go, shoulders down. Don't underestimate the power of light weights. Let me tell you, you will feel this burn, I promise. Breathe in and exhale. Great. Now we are going to rotator cuff, serve the platter and then release.
Awesome. Keeping those shoulders down and back. Inhale and exhale as you release. Here we go for four, three, two, let's hold at the top in one. And arm circle it out. Great work.
Now we're starting to feel the burn just a little. You're about to get spicy, about to feel it even more. Holy moly, I already feel this. I already feel it. Nice work, you guys. Here we go, four, three, two, one, bicep curl, tap the shoulders.
Nice work. Stay a little bit low, again, soft knees. We have eight, seven, three, two, hold right there at your shoulders and give me a nice little twist. Twist right here. Great. Working that waistline just a little bit, holding those weights right at your shoulders.
Eight, seven, six, engage the core, squeeze the booty cheeks, four, three, two, one. Alternating front raises, here we go.
Beautiful. You got it. Keep pushing, baby. For eight, seven, six, two and one. Chicken wing arms, here we go, keeping those elbows at a 90 degree angle. Elbows just come up and down right below those hips. Raise them right here. Here we go.
Awesome. Working your shoulders. For eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, we're going to hold, hold in one, release out and in. Oh my gosh.
Oh my goodness, I know you feel it. Here we go for six, five, four, three, two, 90 degree angle, keep that 90 angle right here, hold both arms. Nice work, you guys. Opposite way of chicken wings. Chicken wings were here. Goal post is here. Let's go. Touchdown! I'm so lame. Here we go. Eight, seven, six, five, four. Oh my God! Three, two.
Shoulders, were giving those a break. Working those triceps. We're going to take it back right here. Nice work. Staying on one side. One side, just squeeze those triceps back.
You got it. Tricep kickback, again, keeping that elbow in a 90 degree angle, hinging forward just a little bit. Eight, seven, six, four, three, we're going to hold at the top and pulse in two, in one. We're pulsing. 12, 11, 10, you got it, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. We're going to take it down and punch across. Nice work down. Punch across. You got it. Adding a little bit of power with those thighs. Row it out. Row across your body and press. Lateral press, here we go.
Lengthen, great work. Switch. For six, five, four, three, two, same side, we're pressing up. Great. Up. Nice work. Woo! All in the same arm, really feeling that burn. Beautiful. Reaching overhead. Again, adding a little bit of power with your thighs for eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, you got it, and one. All right, you guys, other side. Starting with those tricep kickbacks, we're hinging forward, tricep kickback.
Core really tight, and you're squeezing the back of your arm right there, getting those elbows on up there. If you don't feel the burn enough, get the elbow a little higher. Slow and steady. Six. Shoulder down and back, away from your face, four, three, two, we’re holding at the top in one. We're pulsing for 12, 11, 10, you got it, six, five, four, three, two, one.
We’re taking it down, and press, down and press. Great. Exhale as you press. Again, power in the hips as you pivot. Six, five, three, two, last one, press up. Here we go. Nice work. Eight, seven, six, finish it!
Relax. Back to those arm circles. Nice work, you guys. Catch your breath as there's really not many breaks in this workout, you're keeping going. Nice work, you guys. Higher reps, smaller weights, not as many breaks. Beautiful. We have 10, nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one.
Turning on your side, I want some back flys, O.K.? But the thing is, with these back flys, I don't want you to come all the way down and back up. I want you guys to go halfway and reach. Yes. Almost like a back fly pulse instead. Here we go.
Hinging forward, knees bent, pulse. Yeah, you feel that in your back now? Here we go. 12, 11, 10, say it with me, nine, eight, shoulders down, five, four, three, two, one. Now taking these weights together in front of you, now feet a little closer in together, like almost in a narrow squat, right here we have dead bugs taking one arm back, forward and switch, swinging those arms.
Beautiful. Slow and steady. Keeping a slight bend in your elbow. Straight spine, neutral neck. Squeeze the tricep as you come back. This is wonderful for your triceps and your shoulders. Here we go. We have eight, seven, six, three, two, one. Relax.
Great work, you guys. How are you feeling? Feeling good? Hopefully wasn't too hard on your upper body here. The key with this is to really feel stronger, but also at the same time, not wear you down. All right, so all these moves were standing, so you guys can do this anywhere anytime. You guys could also use this workout with some wrist weights, whatever feels comfortable for you, and you can even truly feel all these moves with no weights needed.
Hope you guys loved this Power Express Pilates arms workout. Mwah! I'll see you your next daily workout. Bye, guys.