Katie Austin and Lane Armstrong Just Made Matching Swimwear Look Surprisingly Chic
Katie Austin and husband Lane Armstrong prove that matching clothes can actually be very chic, especially when they come from a fellow SI Swimsuit model’s new line.
The four-time SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand with her 2021 shoot in New Jersey—gave her fans a much-needed photo dump of her life as of late. From the looks of it, Austin has been busy in the sun with activities such as playing tennis in a gorgeous yellow open-back dress, doing workout exercises outdoors, going on walks with a delicious drink in hand and relaxing by the cool waters of the beach and her pool.
In the majority of these Instagram slides, Austin includes Armstrong in some way. Be it by wearing his name on a navy blue striped baseball jersey, doing swim races with him or posing side by side in matching swimwear, she makes it clear that she and her man are a solid unit who love to be together.
Their matching swimwear saw Austin in a blue and white patterned string bikini and matching sarong cover-up, while Armstrong rocked swim trunks of the same color and pattern along with a plain white t-shirt.
Coming from SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek’s recent collaboration with La Porte Swim, you can channel your inner Austin and Armstrong with the Kendall Triangle Bikini Top ($88), the Jules Scrunch Bottom ($88), the Remi Midi Sarong ($88) and finally, the James Swim Trunk ($118).
“wholesome & happy!!!!!🤸♀️💐💫🏡,” Austin captioned her post shared with her 459,000 Instagram followers, with the opening snap also including their sweet dog Milly.
“You two in my swim 😭 might be my fav photo,” Kostek commented.
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year met the love of her life on a dating app called The League. Their love eventually blossomed, and in April 2023, Armstrong popped the big question, getting officially engaged to the fitness guru. Flash forward a year later, and the two tied the knot in a lovely wedding in La Quinta, Calif.
In May 2024, Austin celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post.
“1 year loving you as my HUSBAND!! Happy anniversary @lane_armstrong ♾️ best decision I’ll ever make in my life was marrying you🤍 ‘The only issue is- this lifetime is not enough. I want to be with you in every lifetime,’“ she wrote. “I said this in my vows and feel it even deeper now knowing how fast 1 year can go🤍 I cherish every moment together💫.“
From their wedding to the beach, this couple sure does know how to have a chic style moment.