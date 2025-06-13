Nelly Korda Deep Dive
While on location at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., 2025 SI Swimsuit model and professional golfer Nelly Korda shared secret talent, revealed her biggest fears and more.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi guys, it’s Nelly Korda and I’m here to take you on a little SI Swimsuit deep dive.
I don’t know, I think my secret talent is actually opening up bags really, really poorly. My sister and I have this talent where it’s just kind of where we’re trying to open up a bag and everything just goes everywhere.
I do have a lucky number, it’s the number 13. My parents are 13 days apart and my second major was my 13th win, so 13 is a very special number to me.
Gosh, I have a couple, but probably sharks and spiders. I really, really hate those.
On a guy or just like? Yeah, I don’t really like cocky people, you know, like there’s confidence and then there’s cocky, so.
I’m a little ‘stitous. Yes, I think just every athlete in a sense has a superstition when it comes to just routine or what you do out there, it kind of calms you down, so I definitely have a couple superstitions.