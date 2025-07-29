Raeann Langas Opens Up About Pressure to ‘Show Up’ for Curvy Women
In this “get ready with me” video, model and 2025 Swim Search finalist Raeann Langas talks about her perseverance applying for the open casting call, her goal to represent curvy women and what walking the SI Swimsuit Runway for Swim Week was really like.
TRANSCRIPT
Get ready with me while I spill the tea on my experience with Sports Illustrated.
So this was actually my third time applying to the SI Swim Search. I was honestly a little embarrassed about applying again because in my head, I thought people were gonna be like, ‘C’mon girl, give it up.’ And then I was like, that is so dumb. Why would I let something that someone might think stop me from trying to do something that I really want to do? And I am so glad that I did not listen to that voice in my head because now, as a Swim Search finalist, walking in Miami Swim Week was probably like the highlight of my career, one of the highlights of my life.
I had some people ask me if I was nervous to be walking down a runway in front of hundreds of people in a string bikini with cameras from every single angle, and I was like, that wasn’t the part I was nervous about. It wasn’t about what my body looked like, it was really this pressure to show up for all of my curvy girls and the women that look like me. I feel like curvy women aren’t usually seen as like sexy and elegant or high fashion, and with my walk, I really wanted to prove that wrong. Especially now, because it feels like we’re seeing less and less body representation.
My friend Sarah actually texted me a video from the livestream after I did my first walk, so as I was changing into my second look, I could see the video of my first walk, and I was like, ‘Wait, I killed that.’
People kept asking me like wait, how was it really? Were the women really nice? Was it catty? And I can tell you with my full chest that since the second I found out I was a Swim Search finalist, it has been one of the most inclusive and supportive experiences of my career.
When I first got there, Tish, who is another Swim Search finalist, invited me to lunch with her and her friend. Then before the party on the first night, Ilona and her sisters, who I just met, were literally taping my boobs up and getting me into my dress. Achieng gave me one of the most incredible pep talks I have ever received. I wish I recorded it. On the day of the runway show, everyone just truly wanted to see each other succeed. It was just incredible and like so, so special to be a part of.
And I hope this is just the beginning of my journey with SI because I just feel like, literally, I can’t believe this is my life.