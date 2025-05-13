SI Swimsuit 2025 Has Officially Arrived
Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan each grace a cover of this year’s edition. Shot across breathtaking locations from Switzerland to Jamaica, Mexico to Bermuda, this year’s issue is full of unstoppable women.
TRANSCRIPT
Producer: How does it feel to be shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?
Heidi Klum: It was kind of like a bouncing board.
MJ Day: Hi cover girl.
Klum: Immediately, overnight, so many people recognize you.
Olivia Dunne: I am crying. This is so special.
Klum: Head's turning when you go into a restaurant or when you walk down the street.
Salma Hayek Pinault: To me, when it represents: freedom.
Lauren Chan: 2025. When you love yourself and love your life, it comes out just be you.
Nelly Korda: Whatever you've got is rocket.
Tyra Banks: Your personality is what shows on the outside and inside.
Producer: Who is your style icon?
Achieng Agutu: Myself. Me
Klum: And that's why you're here.
Jordan Chiles: Period.
Hayek Pinault: Everybody wants to hang out with the people that have the most fun.
Ilona Maher: When I walk in the room, I wanna put my shoulders back and people notice me.
Roshumba Williams: That is art.
Korda: If we have a stage, I think we can show everyone's up.
Hayek Pinault: Being a woman gives you infinite possibilities of expression. That's a delicious sensation.
Day: World, take a good long look.