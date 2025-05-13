SI Swimsuit 2025 Has Officially Arrived

Swimsuit

Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan each grace a cover of this year’s edition. Shot across breathtaking locations from Switzerland to Jamaica, Mexico to Bermuda, this year’s issue is full of unstoppable women.

TRANSCRIPT

Producer: How does it feel to be shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit?

Heidi Klum: It was kind of like a bouncing board.

MJ Day: Hi cover girl.

Klum: Immediately, overnight, so many people recognize you.

Olivia Dunne: I am crying. This is so special.

Klum: Head's turning when you go into a restaurant or when you walk down the street.

Salma Hayek Pinault: To me, when it represents: freedom.

Lauren Chan: 2025. When you love yourself and love your life, it comes out just be you.

Nelly Korda: Whatever you've got is rocket.

Tyra Banks: Your personality is what shows on the outside and inside.

Producer: Who is your style icon?

Achieng Agutu: Myself. Me

Klum: And that's why you're here.

Jordan Chiles: Period.

Hayek Pinault: Everybody wants to hang out with the people that have the most fun.

Ilona Maher: When I walk in the room, I wanna put my shoulders back and people notice me.

Roshumba Williams: That is art.

Korda: If we have a stage, I think we can show everyone's up.

Hayek Pinault: Being a woman gives you infinite possibilities of expression. That's a delicious sensation.

Day: World, take a good long look.

