SI Swimsuit Models Traveled to the Mexican Caribbean for the 2024 Issue
Ten women posed for photographer Yu Tsai on the breathtaking tropical paradise of Cancún for the 60th anniversary magazine.
SI Swimsuit models Nicole Williams English, Hunter McGrady, Gayle King, Kate Upton, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan and Ellie Thumann as well as rookies Lori Harvey, Achieng Agutu and Jena Sims traveled to the breathtaking Mexican Caribbean for their features in the 2024 issue.
The women worked with talented visual artist Yu Tsai (who photographed all seven cover snaps this year), and showed off their incredible modeling skills in the tropical paradise. From jungle escapades and scaling rock formations to monkey encounters and laying in the sand, these brand stars proved their “anything for the shot” mentality.
For more information on what to eat, see and do while visiting Quintana Roo, click here.
Published