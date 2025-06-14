Toni Breidinger’s Cell Phone Tour
NASCAR driver and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger reveals her most-used emoji, nostalgic home screen photo and more. The 25-year-old was interviewed while on set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
TRANSCRIPT
I like the little crystal ball because I’m like into manifesting. So I’m like O.K., let me cast my spells. A little wand, little fairy, like a ding. I use that one almost too much, like I almost need to retire it.
Hi, it’s Toni Breidinger, and I’m going to give you my cell phone tour.
So this is my home screen, it’s a little throwback photo. This was one of my first times like go-karting, so very nostalgic.
This person said that they love me. And they said it a couple days ago, too. That’s very sweet of them. Let’s see what else we got. Someone said babe. Lots of those. You know, those type vibes. Yeah, we love [compliments]. I appreciate them.
It’s probably for me, like really embarrassing, honestly. Oh, you know what? Maybe I don’t have it recording. I don’t know. I guess we’ll never know. But it’s a lot.
I have lots of to-do lists and I write everything down to the minute, which I’ll be like, 11:40, shower, 12:00, hair, like 12:30, makeup, like I’m crazy. But I do it every day. Otherwise I’m like, I have no concept of time.
I think Suni. Maybe, we could try. I know she was just here. She’s gonna know what I’m doing. Maybe she’ll answer. When it hits that fifth ring, you just know, like, it’s probably not going to happen. It’s O.K., we still love you, Suni. I always take a screenshot of, like, a sad face and I’ll send it to them, like “Hmm, didn’t answer.”