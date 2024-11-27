13 Beauty Products the SI Swimsuit Team Is Thankful for This Year
‘Tis the season of gratitude, and we here at SI Swimsuit are thankful for so much this year. We’re grateful for the incredible women who made up the 2024 issue, each of whom made our 60th anniversary an unforgettable, legendary occasion.
We’re also thankful for the return of the Swim Search, and for the opportunity to continue opening hearts and minds to different concepts of beauty on a regular basis. And when it comes to beauty products, there are several that remainded top of shelf for the SI Swimsuit staff members this year.
Below, find just a few of our favorite makeup products, hair tools and skincare products that we’re grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Rhode Pocket Blush, $24 (rhodeskin.com)
“Perfect for cheeks and lips!” - Sevan Kalayjian, PR
These tiny, travel-friendly blush sticks melt into the skin for a velvety, smooth finish. Available in six different shades, they hydrate while offering a buildable level of coverage.
Caudalie Overnight Detox Oil, $48 (us.caudalie.com)
“I use it when my skin is feeling extra tired/dried out and wake up looking completely refreshed and nourished. It also smells great—it is almost like a nighttime essential oil scent and is very calming. I love an overnight product because there is nothing better than waking up to happy skin!” - Liz Wentworth, Fashion Assistant
Packed with five different oils, this nighttime product promises a fresher-looking complexion by morning.
Kosas Dream Beam SPF 40 in “Sunlit,” $30 (kosas.com)
“I love to wear this as a sunscreen and makeup prep if I’m going out in the daytime. It adds a really nice bronzed glow to my skin and doesn’t pill when other products are layered on top. I also have pretty sensitive skin and rarely try new sunscreens, especially tinted ones, but I have had no issues with this one.” - Ananya Panchal, Breaking/Trending News Writer
Remember, SPF is a must year-round! This mineral sunscreen moisturizes with ceramides and peptides, and best of all, provides that “just back from the beach” glow.
Ananya’s runners-up: Rhode pocket blush ($24) in “freckle” and Kulfi Kajal Eyeliner ($20) in “Jamun Glaze.”
TheraFace Mask, $549 (therabody.com)
“I use it three times a week for 15 minutes. My skin has been visibly calmer and less congested. [This is] my favorite LED mask that I've tried so far and [is] worth the hype!” - Kate Hyland, Partnership Manager
The TheraFace Mask improves firmness while improving the apperance of fine lines and wrinkles, thanks to red, blue and infrared light. This one’s an investment, so snag it while it’s on sale for Black Friday!
Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $29.40 (tartecosmetics.com)
“I've been loyal to the same foundation for years, but that changed after our College Tour with Tarte this fall. I had the opportunity to sit in on some glam sessions with Tarte’s makeup artists, and watching this product work its magic was mesmerizing. The product is lightweight and natural, yet makes a difference—the result is like applying the Paris filter on Instagram! What I love most is how the girls still looked like themselves—no major transformation—just enhanced natural beauty. One pro tip I learned: apply the product gently with a makeup brush for an airbrushed finish.” - Kenzie Murphy, Brand Coordinator
There’s a reason this foundation is a best-seller: the full-coverage product offers a lightweight feel while minimizing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and pores. Be sure to “add to cart” while it’s 30% off with code “CYBERSZN.”
Kenzie’s runners-up: Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil ($40), Tartelette Tubing Mascara ($18.90) and Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift ($84).
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap™ Multi-Styler, $499 (sephora.com)
“I’ve been using my Dyson Airwrap for a year now, and I’m completely obsessed. It dries my hair so much faster than my old hair dryer/curling iron combo, with way less damage—and the results are amazing. A couple of tips: always use it on damp hair. I like to spritz my hair with hairspray right after styling and wait about 15 minutes before finger-brushing to loosen the curls for a more natural look. When I’m in a rush (which is always), I just curl my front and end pieces—it takes only 5 minutes and gives me that relaxed, slept-in blowout vibe. My hair always looks smooth, silky and healthy, and I get so many compliments after using it. It’s super easy to use, comes with all the attachments I wanted, and was a great investment.” - Lynn Calomeni, Brand Director
Ideal for all hair types, the Dyson Airwrap will help you achieve everything from mermaid waves to a sleek blowout—and it will definitely streamline your morning routine.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, $36 (sephora.com)
“I’m obsessed with this blurring balm powder. It is the perfect no-makeup makeup when your skin just needs a little boost. It feels super lightweight and also helps reduce shine if you have skin that tends to be on the oilier side.” - Mara Milam, Deputy Editor
Available in both a matte and natural finish, this creamy blurring balm helps to even out skin texture and can be worn on its own or as a primer before foundation.
Rhode Barrier Butter, $38 (rhodeskin.com)
“With winter quickly approaching, I am taking every possible step to lock in moisture where my skincare routine is concerned. Rhode’s Barrier Butter balm does the trick every night—I slather my complexion with this hyaluronic acid-packed product before bed and wake up to smooth, hydrated skin the next morning.” - Cara O’Bleness, Trending News Writer/Editor
Test out the super smooth formula for yourself: the travel sized option ($22) is a great way to try it out before you invest in the full-size version.
Cara’s runner-up: Naked Sundays BeautyScreen™ SPF50 Peptide Foundation Tint ($26.60)