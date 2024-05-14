All 52 of the Women Featured in the 2024 Swimsuit Issue
Chrissy Teigen
Ten years ago, the model, best-selling author and mother of four graced the cover of the 50th anniversary issue. This year, she’s doing it again. In her ninth year posing for the SI Swimsuit brand, the legend is one of four individual cover models for the 60th anniversary issue. Teigen was photographed in Los Angeles by photographer Yu Tsai.
View Chrissy Teigen’s Los Angeles photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Gayle King
The three-time Emmy award-winning journalist and cohost of CBS Mornings joins the SI Swimsuit Issue for the first time this year. King’s debut feature brought her to the coast of Mexico and to the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., posing for photos captured by photographer Yu Tsai. She is one of four cover models for the 60th anniversary issue.
View Gayle King’s Mexico photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Kate Upton
A supermodel, actress and entrepreneur, Upton is a household name. Her appearance in the 60th anniversary issue marks her seventh year with the brand and her fourth cover. The model was photographed by photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico and Hollywood, Fla., for the 2024 issue.
View Kate Upton’s Mexico photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Hunter McGrady
Body diversity advocate McGrady returns to the set of SI Swimsuit for the sixth time in 2024. Beyond modeling, she is an entrepreneur—having created her own fashion line for QVC—and a podcast cohost. The 60th anniversary issue marks her first cover feature, joining Teigen, Upton and King as one of four individual cover models.
View Hunter McGrady’s Mexico photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Brittany Mahomes
Mahomes is a certified personal trainer, former professional soccer player, co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and mother of two. This year, she becomes an SI Swimsuit rookie. She posed for the 60th anniversary issue in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela.
View Brittany Mahomes’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Xandra Pohl
The professional DJ’s first brush with the brand came at the 2023 Miami Swim Week, where she played a set for—and walked in—the SI Swimsuit Runway Show. Pohl is a thriving musician, who has cultivated a growing social media following. This year, she joins the 60th anniversary issue for her first rookie feature, which took her to Belize with photographer Derek Kettela.
View Xandra Pohl’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Berkleigh Wright
Wright is a businesswoman, book lover and Denver Broncos cheerleader. This year, she brought her talents to the set of SI Swimsuit as a rookie. A co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, Wright traveled to Belize, where she posed for her photo shoot captured by photographer Derek Kettela.
View Berkleigh Wright’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Chanel Iman
A decade ago, Iman made her SI Swimsuit debut with a beautiful feature in Madagascar. Since then, she has walked numerous runways and graced the covers of several industry-leading publications. This year, she returns to SI Swimsuit for the 60th anniversary issue, after traveling to Belize for a photo shoot with photographer Derek Kettela.
View Chanel Iman’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Lauren Wasser
Wasser is a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie. The model and toxic shock syndrome survivor, who lost both of her legs to the infection, is an advocate for women’s health education. The 60th anniversary issue of SI Swimsuit brought her to Belize, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela.
View Lauren Wasser’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Jas Williams
One of three Big 12 athletes making an appearance in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue, Williams is an impressive softball player. When she’s not on the field, she’s spending time with her family, her husband and son. Williams was captured by photographer Derek Kettela in Belize.
View Jas Williams’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Jillian Hayes
Hayes is a college basketball player, an aspiring overseas professional athlete and a sports broadcasting hopeful. The Half an Athlete podcast host was one of three Big 12 athletes to pose for the 60th anniversary issue. For her debut, she traveled to Belize for a series of stunning photos captured by Derek Kettela.
View Jillian Hayes’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Alexa Massari
Growing up in California, Massari cultivated a talent for diving that she brought to the University of Houston in 2021. The Big 12 athlete is one of three who traveled to Belize for the 60th anniversary issue.
View Alexa Massari’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Kamie Crawford
A television and podcast host, Crawford joined the SI Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2022. Beyond the brand, she cultivates her growing podcast following and uses her platform to inspire confidence in women. She returns to the magazine for the third consecutive year in 2024, after posing for photos in Belize captured by photographer Derek Kettela.
View Kamie Crawford’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Yumi Nu
In 2022, Nu posed on the cover of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, just one year after making her brand debut. When she’s not modeling, she’s cultivating her singing carer or designing clothing for Blueki, her ethically-source plus-sized brand. She returns to the issue for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, after posing for photographer Derek Kettela in Belize.
View Yumi Nu’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Sixtine
A 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie, Sixtine returns to the issue for her second consecutive feature, this time in the 60th anniversary issue. The social media influencer is a body-neutrality advocate, who hopes to inspire women to embrace their forms just as they are. She traveled to Belize for her sophomore feature, where she posed for photos captured by Derek Kettela.
View Sixtine’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Brenna Huckaby
Huckaby is a cancer survivor, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and a staunch disability advocate. The para snowboarder joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2018 with her first feature in Aruba. This year, she returned to set for the Legends photo shoot, captured by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
View Brenna Huckaby’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Christie Brinkley
As the first model to appear on three consecutive covers of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Brinkley is a certified brand legend. The model is also an actress and entrepreneur, having founded both her own beauty brand and her own organic wine company. She returns to the magazine in 2024, after traveling to Hollywood, Fla., to pose for the Legends photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai.
View Christie Brinkley’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Halima Aden
Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to pose for an SI Swimsuit feature in 2019. The diversity advocate is dedicated to improving awareness and visibility for Muslim women. The 60th anniversary celebration brought her back to the SI Swimsuit set for the Legends photo shoot, her third brand feature.
View Halima Aden’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Leyna Bloom
Bloom is a model, actress, dancer, activist, hairstylist and makeup artist. In 2021, she became the first transgender cover model in SI Swimsuit history. Now, in 2024, she’s returning to the issue for her fourth consecutive feature. For the 60th anniversary issue, she made her way to Hollywood, Fla., where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for the Legends photo shoot.
View Leyna Bloom’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Martha Stewart
Last year, at age 81, Stewart made brand history as the oldest model to grace the cover of the magazine. The influential businesswoman is the founder of her own lifestyle company, a best-selling author and an Emmy Award-winning television host. This year, she returned to the set of SI Swimsuit as a brand legend. She posed for photos taken by photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
View Martha Stewart’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Megan Rapinoe
Over the years, the retired professional soccer player has proven herself just as impressive off the field as she was on it. The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, who officially retired from pro soccer in 2023, is an outspoken advocate for equality between men’s and women’s sports. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 and returns to the issue this year for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot, captured by photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
View Megan Rapinoe’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Molly Sims
In addition to being an entrepreneur, actress, podcast host, YSE Beauty founder and philanthropist, Sims is a longtime model and member of the SI Swimsuit family. She was a staple in the annual magazine in the early 2000s. Now, the mother of three makes her return as a part of the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
View Molly Sims’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Paige Spiranac
An influential golf influencer and—inspired by her personal experience with criticism and bullying—fierce anti-bullying advocate, Spiranac joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2018 with a feature on the beaches of Aruba. In addition to building her social media following, the former professional golfer works with the anti-bullying organization Cybersmile. This year, she returned to the SI Swimsuit set and to the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai.
View Paige Spiranac’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Sue Bird
After two decades of history-making play, Bird retired from professional basketball in 2022, the same year that she made her SI Swimsuit debut. Off the court, the athlete helped found Togethxr, a woman-centered media group, to promote the culture, representation and coverage of women in sports. She traveled to Hollywood, Fla., this year to pose for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
View Sue Bird’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Tyra Banks
In 1996, Banks made history as the first Black woman to grace the cover of SI Swimsuit in a joint feature with model Valeria Mazza. She has since made several more appearances on the cover and in the pages of the magazine, in addition to her acting, producing, writing and entrepreneurial pursuits. This year, she cements herself as a brand legend, after posing for the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. with photographer Yu Tsai.
View Tyra Banks’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Brooks Nader
Nader has appeared in every issue of the magazine since winning the 2019 SI Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call. Last year, she landed on the cover of the magazine and opened the Miami Swim Week show alongside her three younger sisters, who frequently join her for various brand campaigns. She returns to the issue in 2024 with a double feature captured by photographer Yu Tsai: one in Mexico and another in Hollywood, Fla.
View Brooks Nader’s Mexico photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Maye Musk
Before Stewart took the title in 2023, Musk was the oldest cover model in SI Swimsuit history, having posed for the 2022 issue at age 74. Her lengthy career has spanned over 50 years and includes impressive brand campaigns—including becoming CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel at age 69—and countless magazine features. She returns to SI Swimsuit in 2024, and was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., for the Legends photo shoot.
View Maye Musk’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Danielle Herrington
Between 2017 and 2021, Herrington made five consecutive appearances in the SI Swimsuit Issue, including a 2018 cover feature. Beyond the brand set, she is a well-known face in the industry, having booked major runway shows and landed impressive magazine features. The mother of one headed to Hollywood, Fla., this year to pose for the Legends photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai.
View Danielle Herrington’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Winnie Harlow
A well-known face in the modeling world and a victim of childhood bullying due to her vitiligo, Harlow has made it her mission to showcase the diversity of beauty. With appearances in several impressive magazines and on various runways over the years, she has succeeded. Having made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, she returns to the issue in 2024, after posing for photographer Yu Tsai during the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
View Winnie Harlow’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Nina Agdal
In 2012, Agdal earned Rookie of the Year honors following her SI Swimsuit debut. Since, the Danish model has worked as a television host and established herself as a health, wellness and fitness authority. For her seventh year with the magazine, she was photographed by Derek Kettla in Belize and Yu Tsai at the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
View Nina Agdal’s Belize photo gallery here. View her Legends photo gallery here.
Jasmine Sanders
A model since the age of 13, Sanders first took to the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2019. The Rookie of the Year winner is a well-known model, a beauty and fitness tastemaker on social media. The 2020 cover model makes her sixth appearance in the SI Swimsuit magazine in 2024, after posing for the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. captured by Yu Tsai.
View Jasmine Sanders’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Lily Aldridge
Aldridge’s partnership with the SI Swimsuit brand started back in 2014, when she posed on the cover of the 50th anniversary magazine alongside Agdal and Teigen. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist—actively involved with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Baby Buggy, which provides resources to families in need—and mother of two. In 2024, she makes her fourth appearance in the SI Swimsuit issue as a part of the Legends photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai.
Hailey Clauson
An established model, Clauson made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 and landed on the cover of the magazine the following year. Her modeling experience led her to become a co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a boutique modeling agency in Los Angeles dedicated to shaking up industry norms and ensuring young models are treated and educated properly. The 60th anniversary photo shoot captured by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., marks her eighth year with the annual magazine.
View Hailey Clauson’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Paulina Porizkova
Porizkova joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 1983 with a feature in Jamaica. The longtime model—who has served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model and written two books—has appeared in the issue several times since. Her 2024 trip to Hollywood, Fla., to pose for photographer Yu Tsai marks her 11th SI Swimsuit feature over the past 41 years.
View Paulina Porizkova’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Kate Love
The 2013 Rookie of the Year returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the 11th time. Outside of her work with the brand, she has earned various magazine features and brand campaigns and cultivated her passion for wellness as a contributing editor to mindbodygreen. The mother of one traveled to Hollywood, Fla., where she was photographed by Yu Tsai for the Legends photo shoot.
View Kate Love’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Brooklyn Decker
The 2006 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, Decker has an extensive history with the brand. Between then and now, she has earned various magazine features and established herself in the acting world. In her eighth year with SI Swimsuit, she cements her status as a brand legend, posing for the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
View Brooklyn Decker’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Roshumba Williams
As the first African American SI Swimsuit model in 1990, Williams has a storied history with the brand. During her extensive modeling career, she’s landed on the covers of several publications and established a name for herself in film and reality television. This year—and her participation in the 60th anniversary Legends photo shoot captured by photographer Yu Tsai—marks her sixth feature with the brand.
View Roshumba Williams’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Lori Harvey
Not only is Harvey a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, she’s a successful model, entrepreneur and businesswoman. The founder of her own skincare brand, SKN by LH, and swimwear label, Yevrah, has found success both on and off of the runway. This year, she traveled to Mexico alongside photographer Yu Tsai to make her brand debut.
View Lori Harvey’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Achieng Agutu
With over 800,000 followers on Instagram, Agutu, the “Confidence Queen” is dedicated to cultivating self-confidence among her following. Now, as a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search and a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, she’s bringing her confidence and impact to the fold. For the 60th anniversary issue, she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
View Achieng Agutu’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Jena Sims
Sims is a model, mother of one and founder of HBBQs, Inc.—an organization which created the Pageant of Hope™ to cultivate confidence and self-esteem among children and teens in challenging circumstances. Now, she’s a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search and an SI Swimsuit rookie, having traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for her debut.
View Jena Sims’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Lauren Chan
This year marks Chan’s second consecutive feature in the SI Swimsuit Issue, following her 2023 brand debut. In addition to modeling, she is a size-inclusion advocate, a former fashion journalist and a current broadcaster and host on various Canadian programs. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico for her feature in the 60th anniversary issue.
View Lauren Chan’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 after years in the industry and building an impressive following on YouTube. Beyond modeling, she is a dedicated mental health advocate, who uses her platform and partners with brands to support emotional well-being initiatives. Her 2024 photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico marks her second consecutive feature in the annual magazine.
View Ellie Thumann’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Nicole Williams English
The 2023 Rookie of the Year is back again. The mother of one, founder of her own swimwear label, Nia Lynn, and passionate animal rights advocate made her SI Swimsuit debut while seven months pregnant. This year, she returns to the magazine for her second consecutive feature, which took her to Mexico alongside photographer Yu Tsai.
View Nicole Williams English’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast has had a big 2024. In addition to helping lead her team to their first NCAA championship in program history, the social media influencer followed up her 2023 SI Swimsuit feature by joining the family as a rookie. This year, she traveled to Portugal with the brand, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
View Olivia Dunne’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Nina Cash
Cash is a retired university associate dean and a 2023 SI Swim Search co-winner. The mother, grandmother and dedicated philanthropist considers modeling her “encore career” and uses her platform to encourage women to embrace their age. For her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie feature, she traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts.
View Nina Cash’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Penny Lane
As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, the England native makes her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue. Outside of her career in the modeling industry, she is a certified holistic health coach—dedicated to meditation, nutrition and spirituality—an extreme sports fan and an actress. Lane traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for her SI Swimsuit feature.
View Penny Lane’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Sharina Gutierrez
A model since the age of 12, Gutierrez has had an impressive career on the runways, in brand campaigns and in the pages of notable magazines. She is the founder of Mama Mantra, a company dedicated to spreading positivity to parents and children alike. She is a co-winner of last year’s SI Swim Search and traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for rookie feature.
View Sharina Gutierrez’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Brittney Nicole
At the urging of her sister, Nicole entered the 2023 SI Swim Search and came out a co-winner. She previously served in the U.S. Navy for eight years before pivoting to the private sector and then embracing her passion for modeling last year. She makes her debut in the 2024 issue, after traveling to Portugal alongside photographer Ben Watts for her rookie feature.
View Brittney Nicole’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Lorena Durán
Since her 2020 SI Swimsuit debut, the Spanish model has made two more appearances in the annual magazine. In addition to her modeling pursuits, she is a dedicated philanthropist, who works with organizations to uplift and support women in her hometown. The 2024 issue marks her fourth brand feature, which included a photo shoot in Portugal alongside photographer Ben Watts.
View Lorena Durán’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Katie Austin
She may be known for her work as a fitness trainer and health coach—who boasts her own on-demand workout platform—but Austin is likewise a four-time SI Swimsuit model. The 2021 SI Swim Search co-winner followed up her debut with a 2022 appearance that earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors. This year, she traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for her fourth SI Swimsuit appearance.
View Katie Austin’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Christen Harper
Co-winner of the 2021 SI Swim Search alongside Austin, Harper has made appearances in the annual magazine every year since. Outside of modeling, she is a passionate philanthropist, dedicated to mentoring and instilling confidence in girls and young women. For the 2024 issue, she traveled to Portugal, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
View Christen Harper’s full 2024 photo gallery here.
Camille Kostek
Kostek came to the brand for the first time in 2018, and co-won the first SI Swim Search. She earned a spot on the cover the following year. Since, she has embraced jewelry and swimwear design and hosted various television shows. The former New England Patriots cheerleader and body positivity advocate returns to the issue for her seventh time this year. Kostek traveled to Portugal with photographer Ben Watts for her photo shoot, and also particpated in the Legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., with Yu Tsai.