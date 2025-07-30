Ally Mason’s Beach Bag Essentials Include These Haircare Essentials for Summer
Before hitting the sand, it’s important to pack up the essentials for an afternoon spent by the water. And if you’re Swim Search finalist Ally Mason, that means bringing SPF, a good book, lip balm, moisturizer, and of course, haircare products.
In addition to a small yellow brush that fits perfectly in her Prada beach bag, Mason has two go-to hair products that help to protect her blonde locks from harsh rays and damaging salt water.
“I love to swim, and whenever I get out of the water, especially being a blonde, it can really dry out my hair,” Mason explained. “So I always take along my two favorites, the leave in conditioner from Ouai and the K18 hair repair mask. Lifesavers for the beach.”
Ouai Detangling and Frizz Fighting Leave In Conditioner, $30 (sephora.com)
Fight frizz and add moisture to your hair with this leave-in spray that’s suitable for all hair types. It’s packed with ingredients like tamarind seed extract to help hydrate hair and vitamin E, which helps to condition and detangle your windswept locks.
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $75 (k18hair.com)
This mask helps repair hair damage in under five minutes, according to the brand. And in addition to Mason’s approval, the viral product has a 4.7/5 star review from happy customers who claim they’ve seen results after just one use.
