12 Holiday Nail Designs That Will Have You Ready to Deck the Halls in No Time
The holiday season is upon us, and that means it’s time to put up the Christmas tree, gather around the menorah and be merry with your loved ones. When it comes to seasonal fashion, it’s almost a guarantee that many of us choose to incorporate bright hues of red into our wardrobes, opt for sparkly accessories that just scream “holiday season,” and go for fun and festive art where our nails are concerned.
Whether you’re heading to the salon before your office holiday party or are looking for a few DIY ideas for your next at-home mani, below you’ll find a few of our favorite festive nail designs for the season.
Red French tip with bows
There’s nothing better than a classic French tip—except, perhaps, this seasonal take on the aesthetic, which features an adorable bow charm on several fingertips.
Snow globe nails
Looking for something a bit simpler, but equally eye-catching? Opt for this snow globe-inspired design on short nails.
Holly jolly
We adore this itty-bitty holly jolly nail art, which is complimented nicely with both a shiny red and sparkly crimson nail surrounding it.
Classic Christmas
This manicure incorporates traditional Christmas imagery, including peppermint candies, Santa Claus, a red bow, snowflakes and more.
Holiday Wicked-inspired
The new film, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is all the rage right now. If you’re a major Wicked fan, consider embracing the musical’s pink and green color scheme in your holiday nails.
Candy cane lane
If you typically gravitate toward long, almond nails, consider nail art that includes different seasonal decor on each nail, from a snowflake to candy cane stripes.
Moody winter sky
While early nightfall may have you in a funk throughout the winter, the dark, gloomy skies sure make for some great nail art inspo.
Peppermint swirl
A manicure that looks sweet enough to eat! We love the dazzling shimmer, too.
Holiday greenery
Reminiscent of the wreath you have hung on your front door, this pine tree branch-inspired set is super unique and a bit more subtle.
Let it snow
Whether or not it snows in your corner of the world, embrace the winter season with these stunning silver, white and blue snowflake nails.
A seasonal twist on classic red
If you’re a traditionalist, consider mixing things up this holiday season! Opt for a bright and bold red on the majority of your fingertips, while choosing a red and white swirl design to spice up a few others.
Winter wonderland
Looking for something that works for both the holidays and the winter season? Ask your nail artist for this snowy wonderland-inspired set.