10 of Our Favorite Green and Pink SI Swimsuit Looks to Celebrate ‘Wicked’ Release
For six decades, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has delivered iconic style moments that blend bold creativity and timeless beauty. From the crystal-clear beaches of Bora Bora and Hawai’i to the deserts of Chile and the lush, dreamy landscapes of Portugal, the magazine’s legacy is built on showcasing trailblazing women and unforgettable swimwear in vibrant hues that stand the test of time. And what better way to celebrate Wicked—the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical—than with a spotlight on green and pink, the signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba?
Wicked: Part One, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, hits theaters today, Nov. 22. Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the film is based on both Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel and the record-breaking stage production of the same name, which has enchanted audiences since its Broadway debut in 2003. The movie explores the untold story of the witches of Oz, their complex friendship and how they came to be the characters we know from The Wizard of Oz.
To celebrate the return to the Emerald City and its magical color palette, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane, revisiting 10 of our favorite green and pink looks from the SI Swimsuit archives of the past decade. From daring leafy one-pieces to rosy bikinis that pop against sun-drenched backdrops and crystal-clear blue waters, these photos capture the power of color, beauty and storytelling.
2014: Kate Upton in the Cook Islands
The SI Swimsuit stalwart has posed for the magazine seven separate years, double-dipping for two incredible features most of those times, including in 2014 when she was captured in zero gravity and in the Cook Islands a decade ago. This year she landed her fourth (and fifth) cover when she posed for Yu Tsai in Mexico and alongside 26 fellow brand icons for a group feature in Florida.
2015: Emily Ratajkowski in Kauai, Hawai’i
It’s a green leaf; it counts! We obviously had to feature this iconic photo from the podcast host and fashionista‘s sophomore feature in Kauai. The mom of one served major daring, sultry mother nature vibes.
2016: Gigi Hadid in the Islands of Tahiti
The supermodel, entrepreneur and mom of one’s third consecutive SI Swim feature in the Islands of Tahiti will never be forgotten. The 29-year-old’s impeccable posing skills, radiant energy and love for life were practically palpable while on set with Yu Tsai almost a decade ago.
2018: Danielle Herrington in the Bahamas
The 31-year-old lived out all her cover girl dreams after her photo shoot with Ben Watts in the Bahamas in 2018. The mom of one posed for the brand five years in a row, and then returned to the 2024 issue this May, as an official brand “legend” celebrating SI Swimsuit’s milestone 60th anniversary.
2019: Tyra Banks in the Bahamas
We’ll never forget when Tyra Banks broke the internet and came out of retirement for her 2019 SI Swim cover feature. And this stunning, vintage-inspired polka dot Ola Vida set that the brand legend and industry icon wore in the Bahamas certainly lives in our minds rent-free.
2021: Josephine Skriver in Sacramento, Calif.
The Danish supermodel posed for the brand three years in a row. In 2021, the 31-year-old mom of one seamlessly merged balletcore, cottagecore and cowboycore for the most dreamy coastal photo shoot with Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif.
2023: Christen Harper in Dominica
The four-time brand star was discovered through the open casting call in 2021 and has blown us away with every new photo shoot. Harper served the most ethereal feminine angel vibes in this sparkly pink bandeau set from Deep Blue Bikini Co. while in Dominica in 2023.
2023: Katie Austin in the Dominican Republic
The Swim Search co-winner and co-Rookie of 2022 has posed for the brand four years in a row. We’ll never get over this adorable crochet watermelon print set the fitness content creator wore in the Dominican Republic last year.
2024: Lauren Chan in Mexico
We’re obsessed with this cotton candy pink set featuring the most stunning shiny finish from Norma Kamali. The Canada native is a two-time brand star and former fashion features editor at Glamour magazine.
2024: Olivia Dunne in Portugal
The LSU gymnast, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year, reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal as a rookie in the 2024 issue. And, she donned this stylish, chic checkered set from Andi Bagus that has green and pink hues!