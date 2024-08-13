Vanessa Hudgens’s Nails Are a Summery Take on the Traditional French Manicure
We love to keep up with celebrity stylists to see how they’re dressing their clients in the hottest, trendiest looks, and the same can be said for nail artists. And when we spotted Vanessa Hudgens’s latest mani, courtesy of celeb nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, we just knew we had to share.
The singer-actress is not letting summer slip away quite yet, as she opted for a neon-hued manicure recently. Ganzorigt shared a reel of her client’s nails on Instagram on Aug. 9, and we couldn’t be more impressed. Hudgens’s long, almond-shaped nails featured nude chrome polish and a neon yellow tip. The modern and funky take on the traditional French manicure is certainly one to emulate on your next trip to the nail salon.
“Before summer slips away, let the neon glaze out 💚🥎,” the Los Angeles-based manicurist urged in her caption.
“The CHROME!!!😍,” one follower gushed of the shiny look.
“Next set inspo 😍💚🔥,” someone else stated.
“Loveeeeee,” someone else added.
“So cool,” another user wrote.
While it’s not clear whether Hudgens got the manicure for an event or just for fun, we’re certain it will impress either way. The 35-year-old High School Musical actress and her baseball player husband, Cole Tucker, 28, welcomed their first child earlier this summer. And while they’ve kept fairly mum on their life as a family of three, we love getting to see little glimpses like this into the star’s beauty routine.
While we’ll no doubt be adopting dark nail colors for fall soon enough, we love this last minute summer set.