Khloe Kardashian Is the Latest Celeb to Rock This Trendy Summer Print
Khloe Kardashian is ready for fall. The reality TV star debuted some stunning, honey chocolate brown new locks and she proved her trendy sense of fashion in a beautiful, sultry animal print gown featuring a skin-tight silhouette and cute thin straps. According to the TikTok fashion community, animal print is now considered a neutral and the early 2000s signature pattern is making a major comeback in every aspect, from street style to high-fashion runways.
The 40-year-old, who recently celebrated her milestone birthday in June, flaunted her sculpted hourglass figure in the Dolce & Gabbana dress and wowed with her sassy, voluminous, tousled beach waves by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.
The entrepreneur who, cofounded the Good American clothing brand alongside CEO and businesswoman Emma Grede, opted for a bronzed full glam look, including a flawless glass skin base, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and a moody mauve lip, courtesy of makeup artist Shelby Smith. The mom of two, who shares kids True and Tatum with her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, also sported an all-over body glow. She kept her accessories limited and rocked a classy chrome acrylic manicure.
“🐅 🐅 🐅,” Kardashian captioned the breathtaking series of photos that she shared with her 307 million followers.
