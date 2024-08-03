Selena Gomez’s Brick Red Nails Are the Perfect Transition for Late Summer to Fall
The color red is still all the rage, from swimwear to red carpet looks. The bold hue is also a popular pick for glam, whether it comes to lipstick or nail polish. And while there’s nothing that screams “summer” more than a cherry red mani, Selena Gomez just got her nails done in the best brick red hue that we think is the perfect way to transition your nails from late summer into the fall.
Tom Bachik, Gomez’s go-to celebrity nail artist, shared the actress-singer’s long, squoval-shaped manicure to Instagram on Aug. 1, where he noted he created a “custom muted red” for the Only Murders in the Building star. Over on her own Instagram story, Gomez wrote that it took Bachik 40 minutes to mix the perfect, custom color.
And while the shade on Gomez’s nails obviously can’t be recreated at home, you can achieve a similar look with this affordable polish.
OPI Nail Lacquer in “It’s a Piazza Cake,” $9.25 (beyondpolish.com)
OPI polishes guarantee up to seven days of wear, and they’re affordable, so snagging this brick red polish is a great way to give the color a test drive at home on a budget.
“U always do the best job❤️❤️,” one of Bachik’s followers commented on his post.
“in love with this colour! 🍓🥰,” an additional fan applauded.
“It’s firee 🔥🔥😍,” someone else gushed.
“We love ’em!🥹🤍💅🏼,” another user added.