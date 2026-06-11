Simplify Your Summer Manicure With These Smoothie-Inspired Bright Nail Colors

During the summer months, less is more. Rather than putting on a full face, many of us choose to lighten up our makeup bags and skincare regimens, and here at SI Swimsuit, we certainly believe less is more when it comes to beachwear! The same can be said for your summer manicure.

If you’re looking to reduce the time in which you spend in the salon over the next few months, we’ve got good news for you: The most popular nail trends of the moment focus on bright colors, high-shine finishes and short, natural nails that require less maintenance. And when it comes to manicures, SI Swimsuit models have a secret for keeping their nails looking fresh all season long: Sally Hansen products that allow for a simplified summer manicure.

The brand was (pun intended) on hand during our Swim Week runway show fitting on Thursday, May 28, where models were able to take advantage of a Sally Hansen manicure bar ahead of Saturday’s runway show. Additionally, Sally Hansen once again offered up mani services and provided delicious fruit smoothies to keep models and guests cool during the SI Swimsuit Beach Club party at 22nd Street Beach on Friday, May 29.

Sally Hansen smoothie bar | Courtesy of Matt Roy

A quick-dry polish is a great way to streamline your manicure this season, and Sally Hansen’s new Insta-Dri Smoothies collection is perfect for summer, with bright and shimmery shades that all dry within 60 seconds.

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Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Smoothies Limited-Edition Nail Polish Collection | Courtesy of James Livingston

The limited-edition collection is made up of summery hues like Dragon Fruit Crush (a gorgeous fuchsia), Peach Melba (a pretty coral) and Spill the Spirulina (a beautiful and shimmery blue). And best of all, the polish requires just one coat for smooth, even coverage that dries in one minute.

XANDRA and Meredith Mickelson at the Sally Hansen smoothie bar | Courtesy of Matt Roy

So, whether you have a busy work and social calendar this summer or are just looking for a little self-care treat, Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri Smoothies line is a great choice for a DIY home manicure. While getting her nails done during Swim Week, SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover model Haley Cavinder noted that her go-to manicure is one that defies seasonal trends.

“I’m very basic when it comes to nails,” Cavinder added of her go-to aesthetic. “I always like to stay with either like a neutral color or a nude or light pinks.”

During the Sally Hansen nail bar experience, Cavinder opted for a soft French manicure on her almond-shaped nails. To achieve the look at home, try using the Vanilla Bean Vibe shade on the tips of your nails for a sparkly take on the classic.

And in case you missed out on the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, don’t worry! You can stream the event on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ now.

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