SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2026: Don't Miss the Must-See Fashion Streaming Now on Hulu

It’s time to say goodbye to all that FOMO you might’ve felt after seeing clips on social media from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show—that’s right, the full show is now officially available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+!

Beginning today, Tuesday, June 9, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to view in its entirety on the streaming platform. So, whether you’re looking to kick summertime off with a fashion-forward bang or simply want to take notes of all the must-have swimsuit trends you’ll need to add to your wardrobe in the coming months, you won’t want to miss it. Learn more about how to watch the full show on Hulu and Disney+ here.

SI Swimsuit Runway Show | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Who can I expect to see in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

Originally taking place during Swim Week in Miami at the W South Beach on Saturday, May 30, the brand welcomed a mix of models featured in this year’s issue, as well as several friends of the magazine and plenty of surprise guests.

The show included appearances from SI Swimsuit Runway Show staples Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Ellie Thumann, Haley Baylee, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, Tunde Oyeneyin and XANDRA.

On the other hand, there were also plenty of first-timers on the catwalk, with fans delighted to welcome Britt Stewart, Claire Kittle, Emma Slater, Gabi Moura, Grace Ann Nader, Hailey Bills, Jenna Johnson, Lizzo, Mary Holland Nader, Maura Higgins, Meredith Mickelson, Molly Sims, Sarah Jane Nader and Tiffany Haddish to the runway. You can learn more about the featured models here.

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by ENEZ. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Who performed at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

Starting with a high-energy performance from the Dancing With the Stars pros—comprising Stewart, Slater, Bills and Johnson, who were joined by Val Chmerkovskiy—the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show had more surprises than ever! Chmerkovskiy and Earle also reunited for a brief stint on the catwalk, reminding those in attendance of their impressive runner-up status on the hit ABC show's 34th season.

And that wasn’t the only surprise performance! Pop sensation Lizzo also treated the audience to a live rendition of her hits, all while rocking looks from her brand Yitty.

Lizzo. Swimsuit by Yitty. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

What was the fashion like at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show?

The SI Swimsuit team sought to embrace this year’s biggest trends with the models’ wardrobes, dividing the show into four distinctly themed style sections: sultry “Sunkissed” vibes, playful “Versace Mansion” colors, edgy “Biker Babe” looks and Baywatch-inspired logo swimsuits. Each look was accessorized and styled to merge timeless silhouettes and trending details, creating an unforgettable night in seaside fashion. See what all the models wore on the runway here, and shop some of the standout styles here.

More SI Swimsuit at Swim Week 2026