WNBA Player Cameron Brink Swears by This Setting Spray for Long-Lasting, Sweat-Proof Glam
Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has been stepping into her beauty guru and fashionista era over the past several months. From her flawless and versatile pre-game looks to her signature glowy glam, the pro basketball player, who was the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft, has got all her style and makeup bases covered.
The New Jersey native revealed in a recent interview that while she’s been out for most of this season, recovering from a torn ACL surgery, she’s really “leaned into being a girly girl.”
The 22-year-old shared her love for the viral Rhode pocket blushes ($24) from Hailey Bieber’s brand, as well as her longtime favorite and a staple in her glam routine: the Urban Decay setting spray.
Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray, $36 (sephora.com)
This best-selling, Allure Best of Beauty Award-winning product is safe for all skin types and features a lightweight formula that leaves makeup feeling fresh, smudge-proof and transfer-resistant for up to 16 hours.
“I’m a sweaty girl, which is kind of gross, so this setting spray helps keep things in place. But it has to be the matte one, because it still gives you a shine, but I feel like it lasts longer,” Brink admitted. “Like for example—I never sleep in my makeup, but last night I did, and when I woke up, it still looked good. I’m a true testament to the fact that you can sleep in your makeup and it will still look good.”
The former Stanford University basketball star also shared that she really enjoys the “meditative” process of doing skincare, putting on makeup and getting ready,