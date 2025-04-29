XANDRA Steps Into Her Glow Era as ALMAY’s New Co-Chief Evening Officer
Professional DJ XANDRA has had a whirlwind past year—performing at iconic music festivals like Lollapalooza and coveted venues like Ushuaïa in Ibiza, releasing original tracks, landing her second consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature and, most recently and meaningfully, buying her first home.
Now, the model, who posed in Belize for her SI Swimsuit debut last year and traveled to Jamaica for her sophomore feature in the upcoming 2025 issue, is adding a new title to her résumé: ALMAY’s Co-Chief Evening Officer (CEO).
“PSA: I have a new job! You’re looking at the new CEO, aka Chief Evening Officer, of Almay! And like I said don’t forget to take off your makeup … thank me later <3 Shop the @ALMAY collection @Walmart,” She wrote on TikTok, sharing the news with followers.
Partnering with the clean beauty brand alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, XANDRA’s new role highlights the importance of nighttime skincare and self-care, especially for women constantly on the move. Ahead of the announcement, we caught up with the Ohio native to talk beauty rituals, life on the road and stepping fully into her glow.
Winding down
After nights spent behind the DJ booth or on tour, winding down isn’t a luxury for XANDRA, it’s a necessity. “It’s the only thing keeping me sane with everything going on,” she says.
Her nighttime routine is all about simplicity and comfort. The Miami resident starts by removing her makeup with the ALMAY Micellar Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($8.24), followed by the ALMAY Moisturizing Makeup Remover & Cleanser ($13.32) for a hydrating cleanse.
From there, it’s all about shifting gears. She says she likes to “throw on a cozy robe, do a little journaling or some gratitude notes and light a candle”—a routine she calls her “soft girl era kicking in.”
If she’s at home, the night continues with a cup of tea and a favorite comfort show. When she’s on the road, she keeps it simple: “It’s headphones in, chill playlist on and lights out.”
A look inside her makeup bag
When asked about the most unexpected thing in her beauty stash, XANDRA has a quick and relatable answer: “Nyquil—I get sick from traveling so much,” she admits.
Her getting ready soundtrack
Getting ready is its own kind of ritual, and for the 24-year-old, music always sets the tone. “It very much depends on where I’m going,” she explains. “I love sad girl stuff, though—but it ranges from my ‘let’s get drunk playlist’ to a country playlist.”
As an artist, her original tracks are always part of the rotation, too: “My music will always get me hype!”
Skincare on the go
XANDRA has picked up a few essential beauty lessons after spending more time in airports and hotel rooms than at home. Her number one rule? Never skip taking off your makeup—no matter how long the night was. And yes, that includes waterproof mascara.
To make it easier, the “Body Say” singer swears by the ALMAY Oil-Free Micellar Eye Makeup Remover Pads ($8.12). “They’re fragrance-free, perfect for sensitive skin and take everything off my eyes without leaving behind any greasy residue,” she says. “They’re a must-have in my carry-on, especially when I’m too tired for a full routine.”
Moisturizer and SPF are also non-negotiables: “Dry airplane air is no joke. Gotta keep that glow alive no matter what city I wake up in.”
Why ALMAY feels like the perfect fit
Stepping into her new role with ALMAY feels deeply personal and perfectly timed. “This campaign is all about owning your evening and showing how you literally take the day off and that message really hits home for me,” XANDRA explains.
The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as she moves into her “grown-up era,” balancing a high-profile career with a deeper focus on self-care. “As someone who used to be guilty of crashing in full makeup, stepping into this role also feels like stepping into my grown-up era. I just bought my first house, and I’m way more intentional now about winding down and taking care of my skin—no matter how wild the night was.”
For XANDRA, ALMAY’s message of confidence, balance and self-care isn’t just a campaign, it’s her real life. “That’s what makes this collab feel real: it’s exactly where I’m at in life,” she adds. “I’m taking the challenge very seriously and hope everyone will join me.”
