Fans Are Praising Ashley Graham’s Latest Lingerie Pic That Showcases Her Stretch Marks
Supermodel Ashley Graham is never one to shy away from talking about topics like postpartum fitness or how her relationship with her body has changed since having children. The 36-year-old mom of three has built her personal brand around body positivity and self-acceptance, so it comes as no surprise when Graham uses her platform to proudly display her stretch marks, as she did in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model posted a carousel of images recapping her recent travels from Milan to Paris for fashion week events in both locations. In addition to showcasing local cuisine, her fabulous outfits and snapshots with friends, Graham also included a natural mirror selfie in a black bra and panty set, with her tummy stretch marks on full display.
We weren’t the only ones to find the photo relatable, as several of Graham’s 21.3 million followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to remark on her unfiltered moment.
“You still model with stretch [marks]? That’s so awesome I always felt like I couldn’t after having kids cause I have stretch marks bad. 🤦🏾♀️❤️❤️❤️,” one person admitted in the comments section. Graham replied matter-of-factly, “have always had them, and then kids added some special ones on my tummy. Can’t let it hold us back!🫶🏼.”
“you make me feel good about being a mom, being sexy, and enjoying what my body is now,” someone else added. “I look forward to your posts and your genuine enjoyment of friends and life.”
Graham and her husband, cinematographer Justin Ervin, are the proud parents to three boys. After tying the knot in 2010, the couple welcomed their son, Isaac, in 2020, followed by twins Roman and Malachi in early 2022. While pregnant with her twins, Graham went viral for posting a photo of her pregnant belly to Instagram with the caption “Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life.”
Ever since becoming a mom, the Side Hustlers cohost has been very candid about the changes in her body. In a recent Instagram story, she opened up about embracing her figure postpartum, and how the process is an ongoing journey.
“ ... I have to say, my body has completely changed,” Graham stated. “I had no idea how much it was going to change and so drastically, and it’s just a different body now and I’ve had to learn how to accept it, I’ve had to learn how to talk different to it, I’ve had to learn how to dress it differently, but I’m still proud of it and I’m still so happy that I’m so strong.”