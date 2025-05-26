SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Salma Hayek and Past and Present Cover Stars Take Cannes
After a whirlwind week in NYC for the SI Swimsuit 2025 launch and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club, some of the ladies were quite the jetsetters and headed to France for the Cannes Film Festival. 2025 cover star Salma Hayek continued to serve incredible designer looks on the red carpet as did Ellie Thumann, Elisha and Renee Herbert, who are all in the current issue.
Chanel Iman and Irina Shayk also kept busy while in the South of France. Former cover star Ciara switched up her look from the amfAR Gala red carpet to the stage where she kicked off the performances for the gala that also included Adam Lambert and Duran Duran.
Olivia Dunne stayed locally in Manhattan to cheer on the NY Knicks as they compete against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs. Keep scrolling for more on each of these outings from the week.
Salma Hayek
Three days after the SI Swimsuit cover party at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC, where Hayek was dancing to 50 Cent and hanging with Jordan Chiles, she was seen on another red carpet – this time much farther away! Hayek traveled to Cannes for the May 18th Kering Women in Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner where she wore a sequined Gucci dress as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Boucheron. Inside, she caught up with Dakota Johnson and Nicole Kidman.
Ellie Thumann
That same day, Thumann opted for loose waves and a black satin dress for the Roberto Cavalli "Ray of Sea" at Annex Beach. Sequins seemed to be on trend at the festival as she also dazzled in an Elie Saab sequined gown at the premiere of Alpha.
Elisha and Renee Herbert
After wearing twinning looks (no pun intended!) to the premiere of Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, Elisha kept with a red theme for the amfAR Gala red carpet while Renee slipped into a black gown with sheer panels.
Chanel Iman
The mom-of-four had quite the date night with husband Davon Godchaux at the premiere of Vie Privée (A Private Life) at the Cannes Film Festival. Iman wore a beautiful blue gown by Pamella Rolan paired with Chopard jewels. She captioned the image on Instagram, “All dressed up and falling in love all over again.”
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk also wore an Elie Saab gown on the red carpet. “I was waiting to see Dossier 137,” she wrote on Instagram. “Trully [sic] special.” Shayk had three consecutive evenings at the Grand Palais. For opening night, the mom-of-one opted for a polka dot Giorgio Armani gown and for the following, she wore a vintage gown by Yves Saint Laurent from Fall/Winter 1988/89 collection.
Ciara
Ciara was angelic as she made her way down the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard red carpet at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. The co-chair of the evening, then swapped out her short bob for long blonde locks as she took the stage.
Livvy Dunne
Usually the one in competition, Dunne was a courtside spectator at Madison Square Garden to watch Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. For the evening game, the former gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star wore black oversized pants and a black crop top.