Hunter McGrady Introduces New Confidence-Boosting ‘Summer of Self Love’ Podcast Segment
Hunter McGrady is changing the world one magazine cover and podcast episode at a time. The SI Swimsuit Legend, who just starred on the cover of the 2024 60th anniversary issue, made her debut with the brand in 2017, posing for the franchise six separate years.
The content creator and clothing entrepreneur has dedicated her platform to encouraging women to embrace and love their bodies at any size, shape and stage of life. The mom of two, who shares her kids Hudson and Ava with husband Brian Keys, is also the co-host of the Model Citizen podcast, where she and sister Michaela discuss daily affirmations, the ins and outs of the modeling industry and how the body positivity movement is ever-evolving.
The duo just introduced a new segment, titled the ‘Summer of Self Love,’ meant to help change the way listeners look at and talk about their bodies and cultivate an “unshakeable“ confidence.
The new segment was inspired by tons and tons of fans and women who messaged McGrady following her SI Swim cover shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico that created major waves in the fashion and modeling industries because of size inclusivity. The sisters elaborated on the podcast addition on a recent episode of CBS Mornings —a cute and full-circle moment as one of the news show’s cohosts Gayle King was also a 2024 SI Swim cover star.
“Such an incredible morning at @cbsmornings speaking about @themodelcitizenpodcast new series Summer Of Self Love After my SI cover I had thousands of DMs from women who wanted to also feel confident in swim and to feel that true self love. So @michaelamcgrady and I created this series and teamed up with some of our friends and experts in the field of self help, mental health, fashion, and fitness to help create YOUR own ‘confidence box’ and tools to help you feel like your best you. We hope this series resonates with you and makes you feel less alone. ❤️,” the 31-year-old explained on Instagram.
For the premiere episode, Hunter and Michaela spoke with It Cosmetics cofounder, New York Times best-selling author, and fellow podcast host Jamie Kern Lima.
Listen to Model Citizen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Patreon, and visit their Instagram here.