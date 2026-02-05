How Brittany Mahomes Is Taking the NWSL to the Next Level
Brittany Mahomes is a health-and-wellness enthusiast, certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur. She’s also a proud wife, mom of three and former professional soccer player. And while the 30-year-old was featured as a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue following her photo shoot in Belize, she’s returning to the brand as one of six women starring on the cover of our February 2026 digital issue.
Mahomes was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island in Fort Myers, Fla., for the occasion, alongside Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Normani, whom the Kansas City Current co-owner refers to as “a group of amazing women.”
While each of the women who appear on this month’s digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover are partners of NFL players, they are each making a name for themselves in their respective fields, including fashion, music and sport, to name just a few.
“I’m grouped with [these] amazing women who all are in this specific role of being a significant other to our other half that plays in the league,” Mahomes says. “So [it’s great] just being with a group of inspiring, amazing women who share that same role and just getting to see all of our different viewpoints on life.”
Though she’s never been a fan of labels, Mahomes is pleased to see that the term “WAG” has evolved from its myopic origins to today’s more evolved take on the term, which encompasses a group of inspirational, powerful women who are succeeding in their own right.
“There’s so many different women in this space and we’re all doing our own thing,” Mahomes says. “Being the significant other of an NFL player is an extremely hard and challenging role. And so every woman in this space, whether they’re chasing their own dreams or they’re their own entrepreneur or they’re a mother or they’re a leader or they’re a supporter, I think we all are doing super powerful things and super empowering things in this world.”
Like her spouse—Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes—Brittany has made a name for herself in professional sports. Not only is the Tyler, Texas, native a member of the NWSL advisory board, but she was also instrumental in bringing CPKC Stadium, the first soccer stadium in the world built specifically for a women’s professional sports team, to fruition in 2024.
Her enthusiasm for soccer, combined with Mahomes’s personal experience as a former college and pro athlete in the sport, is helping to take the NWSL to the next level. Five years after becoming a founding co-owner of the KC Current, Mahomes saw her team win the 2025 NWSL Shield, awarded to the squad with the best regular-season record.
“Being able to be involved in the sport, and really help elevate women’s sports, is something that I’m super passionate about,” Mahomes says of her dedication to the league. “And so getting involved in the KC Current and building a championship culture here and really setting the standard and the bar for women’s sports is super cool. So, just getting involved and getting more excitement around the NWSL and helping when I can with the platform that I have and just empowering female athletes in women’s soccer is something that I'm really excited about.”
Staying true to herself is one of the many ways in which Mahomes is able to navigate her life and career in the spotlight. And with her return to the SI Swimsuit set, this time as a digital issue cover star, Mahomes is doubling down on her message of being unapologetically herself—and she hopes by seeing the photos from her gallery, other women will feel empowered to embrace their own confidence, no matter their path in life.
“I hope I inspire women to feel confident in who you are and confident in your body,” says Mahomes, who is big on strength training and clocks up to 15,000 steps per day. “I feel like after having three kids most women probably wouldn’t be up to being [in] a bikini and being in a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] photo shoot, so I just hope that by doing this, I can inspire women in life to still feel confident and to still work for themselves and take care of their bodies and understand that hard work can still put you to where you want to be.”