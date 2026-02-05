Normani Confirms New Music Is in the Works, Says She’s ‘More Motivated’ Than Ever
Normani’s debut album, Dopamine, has had a prominent spot on our playlists from the day it was released back in 2024, which is precisely why fans have been all but begging the artist for new music ever since.
Well, fellow fans, we’re happy to report that we come bearing good news! SI Swimsuit caught up with the singer-songwriter ahead of her 2026 digital cover photo shoot with the franchise, where she was photographed by Katherine Goguen at the South Seas resort on Captiva Island, Fla., alongside fellow models Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love, Claire Kittle and Brittany Mahomes.
While chatting with the brand, she covered everything from fashion to football. Still, we couldn’t end our conversation without asking if there is any new music on the horizon. The answer, fans will be excited to learn, is a resounding “yes.”
“New music is in the works, and I am excited about it,” she tells SI Swimsuit. She then took it a step further, confirming that she does, in fact, hear her fans’ passionate pleas. “You know, I pay attention to my fans. I might not be the best when it comes to social media, and I’ve made that vow to myself that I am going to be better at that—not only for myself, but also for the people who support me and my fans—but I pay close attention, and I see their responses. I see what they want and what their desires are for me. I’m taking it back to my roots a little bit as well.”
Beginning her career as a member of Fifth Harmony, the X Factor-formed collective went on to earn seven Billboard Hot 100 hits with four top 10 albums. During her time in the group, the artist also competed on Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, taking third place overall.
Normani announced her departure from the girl group in 2018, releasing her first single, “Love Lies”—a collaboration with Khalid—earlier that same year. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, and she followed its success with her debut solo single “Motivation” in 2019. And that titular term appears to color everything she does, as it’s a driving force that’s only grown since the tune first hit airwaves.
“I feel more creative than ever. I feel more motivated and inspired than ever. And, you know, since I put out [Dopamine], a lot has changed,” the artist says. “I’ve been going through so many major life transitions that I’m really, really excited for, and I see so much beauty in [them], and I’m just enjoying the journey and the process in those transitions. And so, for me, the sky really is the limit.”
The debut album featured a high-energy sound mixed with her distinct, playful lyricism. Another standout quality of the release was the many fantastic collaborations the artist secured for the tracklist, partnering with heavy-hitters like Starrah, Gunna, James Blake and, of course, Cardi B, who performed on the artist’s single “Wild Side.”
With this passion for collaboration in mind, we couldn’t help but wonder what Normani’s dream partnership might be for a future album—and her response already has us manifesting its fruition.
“I have a handful of women who have been very influential to me from as early as I can remember falling in love with music in the early 2000s [and] late ‘90s. So there is definitely a list, but maybe to name one, I would definitely have to say Beyoncé,” she shares. “She has been such an influential part of why I ended up falling in love with music, and not just music itself, but also entertainment. Just the grace that she carries, the poise that she carries, her ability to continue to be innovative for decades and decades. That is difficult to do, but she's mastered it, and, you know, she always, I feel like, competes against herself. She is her standard.”
“And for her to be a Black woman, you know, that makes it even more special for me and encourages me and lets me know that that’s something not too big for me to dream, you know?” She adds, “Like, if she can do it, then a Black girl like me can also do it, and hopefully continue to pave the way for Black women for generations to come.”