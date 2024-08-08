9 Itty-Bitty Swimsuits to Tastefully Avoid Tan Lines This Summer
We have come to terms with the fact that the end of summer is right around the corner. Thus, we’re trying to schedule in as many pool and beach days as we can and stock up on adorable summer suits for our next tropical vacation.
And, while the sun is still out, you best believe we’re trying to naturally catch a bronzed tan every day the UV is above a 5—whether we’re on the balcony, in the backyard or (ideally) by the water.
While sometimes tan lines can be cute in a backless dress or under a strappy tank top, we’ve found a series of swimsuits that make for the most minimalist, delicate lines. Or, better yet, if you’ve got a wedding or formal event coming up, catch a tan in a bandeau suit so your neck, chest, collarbones and décolleté get a beautiful, sun-kissed glow without the distraction of an asymmetrical tan line.
Below are nine suits to tastefully avoid tan lines this summer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Barely-there bikinis
Côte d’Azur Glow Fuchsia String Top, $52.78 and String Bottoms, $52.78 (amelieteje.com)
This gorgeous hot pink bikini features teeny tiny adjustable strings and the cutest white ombre orb print.
Oséree Lumiere Microkini, $209 (revolve.com)
If you’re in the mood to splurge, this sparkly green micro two-piece is from Oséree, a luxurious, high-quality brand that SI Swimsuit knows, loves and has worked with for years.
Andi Bagus Liquorice ‘All Sorts’ Micro Bikini Sahara Multi Stripes, $59 (andi-bagus.com)
Jasmine Sanders dazzled in Puerto Rico in this gorgeous, colorful crochet bikini featuring dainty puka shell details.
Andi Bagus Flower Power Bikini, $79 (andi-bagus.com)
This adorable bikini Brooks Nader rocked in the Dominican Republic might be our favorite floral number ever. It serves fun, flirty groovy flower power vibes while still maintaining the classiness of a white string bikini.
Andi Bagus Itty Bitty Bikini Red, $49 (andi-bagus.com)
Andi Bagus’s micro bikini comes in a number of different shades. This red hot bikini Brittany Mahomes wore in Belize ensures the sun will hit you practically everywhere it needs to.
Micro Bikini in Gold Shiny, $120 (lybethras.com)
Christen Harper turned up the heat in Dominica in this stringy gold metallic thong bikini.
Bandeau bikinis
Lybethras Lorena Bikini Set, $170 (lybethras.com)
This super cute and colorful bikini Lorena Durán wore in Puerto Rico is so 1970s surf culture-coded.
PacSun Blue Floral Splash Bandeau Bikini Top, $20.96 and PacSun Blue Floral Splash Curtain Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $18.86 (pacsun.com)
This beautiful blue bandeau set is too good of a deal to pass up. We love end of summer bikini sale season!
Strawberry Milk Mob Clair de Lune Top, $32 and Bottoms, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This super bold, eye-catching neon orange and pink bandeau suit is bound to get some compliments.