Achieng Agutu’s New Magazine Cover Is Giving Us SI Swimsuit Runway Flashbacks

Achieng Agutu has landed on the cover of Retreat Magazine, and the three-time SI Swimsuit model looks nothing short of dazzling. The model and content creator was photographed by JD Barnes for the publication’s 39th issue, and in an accompanying feature, shared her travel musts, from her favorite locations to her go-to outfit formulas and more.

On the cover, Agutu struck a pose in the sand while kneeling along the shoreline with her arms above her head. The Kenyan model served up her impeccable face card while clad in an intricate gold beaded swimsuit—which instantly made us think of one of her looks from the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show. While strutting the catwalk at The W South Beach for Swim Week last month, Agutu wore a dazzling golden top by Solsvn, paired with bottoms by Enez Swim.

Achieng Agutu. Top by Solsvn. Bottoms by Enez Swim. Swimsuit worn with CAKES. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In case you missed the show live from Miami, you can still catch all of Agutu’s looks from the catwalk on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+! The SI Swimsuit Runway Show is available to stream now, and features magazine legends, rookies, friends of the brand and more strutting their stuff.

Agutu took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18 to showcase her Retreat Magazine cover while also sharing a note of gratitude.

“Everything I am is because of the people who have loved me, supported me, and believed in me. To my BESTIESSSS: thank you❤️❤️ I am because you are,” she wrote. “When you see me traveling, dressing up, being loud, taking up space, and choosing joy, I hope you see what’s possible for yourself too. My platform has never been about perfection. It’s about permission. Permission to be seen. Permission to celebrate yourself. Permission to live fully. Because in a world that tries to humble women every single day, there is something deeply revolutionary about choosing joy anyway. Here’s to joy. Here’s to abundance. Here’s to the journey. ✨.”

Plenty of Agutu’s fellow SI Swimsuit model sisters chimed into the comments section of her post to hype her up.

“WOW. MAAAAAJOR!!!🔥,” brand legend Hunter McGrady cheered.

“WOWWWWWW,” fellow 2023 Swim Search co-winner Penny Lane gushed.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” rookie Tunde Oyeneyin remarked with a fitting emoji.

In honor of Agutu’s latest career achievement, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from the model’s latest SI Swimsuit photo shoot, which took place in Botswana.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by TANIJAY Crochet. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by BFYNE. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Rauelle Pedraza. Rings Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Bydee. Cover up by La Paz. Boots by Ariat. Bracelet by Monies. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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