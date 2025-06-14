Ali Truwit Showed Off Her Edgy Side in This Strappy Black Bikini for Her SI Swim Debut in Florida
Ali Truwit made a statement with every pose during her 2025 SI Swimsuit shoot—and this daring black bikini was no exception. The Paralympic silver medalist and Yale graduate made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue, shot by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Florida.
In one standout look from the shoot, she modeled the sleek and sultry bikini from Agent Provocateur, a strappy black triangle set featuring daring rope-style details and hot pink beaded hardware.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Crafted from luxury Italian swim fabric, the Jessah top ($105) is a bold triangle silhouette with double rope strapping. The matching bottom ($105) is a low-rise, cheeky cut with strappy side ties and coordinating pink metal hardware. Shop more at agentprovocateur.com.
Two years ago, Truwit underwent a below-the-knee amputation following a shark attack. She was back in the pool a month later and eventually qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where she won two silver medals and broke American records in both the 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke.
The 25-year-old is the third amputee and second Paralympian ever featured in SI Swimsuit, and she’s quickly become a standout voice for inclusion, representation and unapologetic confidence.
On the red carpet at the magazine’s launch party in New York, she stunned in a silver bejeweled mini dress and glowed with gratitude.
“It is surreal, and it’s been so fun meeting everyone tonight. These girls are so beautiful inside and out, and I can’t wait to meet people,” the Connecticut native shared on the red carpet last month, adding that she hopes her feature sends a strong message about inclusion and visibility. “I think representation is everything. If you can see it, you can be it. And so I hope young girls look at this issue, and see these athletes, beautiful and strong, and see that they can be that too.”
Truwit, who is the founder of Stronger Than You Think, joins a powerful group of 10 trailblazing, young, elite female athletes who posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton for the 2025 issue.
“To think that now, what, 17 months [after my surgery], I am sitting here on the beach and at the pool posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is just a moment that gives me chills,” she said. “I hope when people look at these photos as of the issue as a whole, I hope they see the power, strength and beauty in female athletes. I hope young girls look at these photos and see that all bodies are beautiful. Whether you’re an athlete or whatever you look like, there is strength and power and beauty within you, too.”