Alix Earle’s Favorite Outfit of 2024 Is Her SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week After-Party Look
Alix Earle has had a pretty remarkable 2024. From becoming the face of Frame denim and attending New York and Paris Fashion Week to gracing the cover of the inaugural SI Swimsuit digital issue and launching Season 2 of her viral Hot Mess podcast, the TikTok sensation was all over the news this year. Earlier this week the 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday later this month, chatted with People magazine and shared her “Best of 2024.”
In addition to sharing details like the coolest person who followed her on Instagram (Hailey Bieber) and her best purchase of 2024 (an apartment in Los Angeles), she also shared her most memorable look of the year, and it‘s tied to her SI Swim milestone.
Wiederhoeft Mini Ivy Dress
This breathtaking dress from Wiederhoeft‘s fall/winter 2024 collection is fully hand-embroidered with pink metallic glass cut beads and features an interior wasp corset with a lace-up back.
“[My favorite outfit of the year was probably... this pink dress that was all crystals and [it had] these matching gloves to go with it. That was probably just the most fun outfit I have worn,” she said.
For her photo shoot for the front of the June digital issue, the New Jersey native posed for Yu Tsai on the beaches of Miami and also starred in a glamorous indoor space. Her cover was announced on May 31, and she opened the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week the following day. She also walked one more time alongside her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Isabel.
After the catwalk she attended the brand‘s after-party alongside fellow franchise models and the SI Swimsuit team, and she donned the beautiful sparkly pink corset mini dress.
She even posed with boyfriend Braxton Berrios in the stunning, luxurious dress as he came out to cheer on his leading lady.
“Did someone say after party?” she captioned an Instagram photo dump from the night, and also made a fun, quirky TikTok in the dress, of course.
The content creator, who has amassed a following of 10.8 million across platforms, also revealed that her biggest mentor this year has been beauty entrepreneur and glam guru Patrick Ta.
“He has really been there a lot for me and I really look up to him and his business, and he’s also just a great friend,” Earle gushed.