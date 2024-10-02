Alix Earle Is the Picture of Sophistication in Peter Pan Collar Mini, Black Leather Gloves in Paris
If Paris Fashion Week has taught us one thing, it’s that you can never go wrong with a touch of the dramatic. But that’s the beauty of fashion weeks. Just as the crowd at various luxury fashion shows look to the models for future outfit inspo, we look to the attendees for our own understanding of seasonal style.
The month of September taught us much in the way of fall trends. For one, we know (and appreciate!) that red has made a comeback. The hue was all the rage last fall, and this year it is gaining in popularity yet again as temperatures cool.
Beyond that, we’ve seen a lot of blazers and button-downs turned dresses, tons of business chic styles (think pantsuits among other things) and, of course, the return of signature seasonal fabrics (think leather, tweed and even velour).
We love this time of year for all of the typical reasons, but we enjoy it more for the opportunity it gives the most fashionable to try on unique layering for size. Gone are the hot days of summer when all we can fathom sporting are tanks, shorts and swimsuits. And still to come are the days of heavy winter coats, long pants, boots. Right now, in the fall, we have the chance to do a bit of both: wear the mini shorts, but pair them with sheer tights and boots. Or, like Alix Earle, sport a mini white dress, but pair it with black leather gloves.
For the Miu Miu fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, the 23-year-old content creator saw an opportunity to blend various seasonal styles in her latest fall look, and she took it. With its knee-length silhouette and delicate ruching throughout, the stunning white Peter Pan collar mini dress could just as easily have been a summer staple—and a glamorous one at that. Meanwhile, the black leather gloves, black handbag and strappy black heels would make chic additions to any winter outfit.
But Earle chose to combine the two, and she was left with a practically perfect fall outfit, one that leaned into seasonal accessories at the same time that it acknowledged continued warm weather. With the edgy accessories, wearing white after Labor Day became not only acceptable but encouraged—if you ask us, at least.
Fall is a time for layering and experimentation, and the proof lies in Earle’s ensemble.