Barbara Palvin Brings Hot Pants and Blazer Trend to Paris Fashion Week With Stunning Results
Barbara Palvin is taking a page out of fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner‘s book and bringing hot pants to Paris Fashion Week. Styled by Marc Eram, the model stepped out in the City of Love in a sophisticated office siren meets edgy city girl look. She donned a simple black tank top tucked into high-waisted knit gray hot pants featuring a dainty lace trim—though we can’t guarantee that’s not just the pocket intentionally sticking out of the micro shorts.
The 30-year-old paired the look with a black oversized blazer, complete with shoulder pads, and sheer black tights underneath long gray socks that hit just below the knee. Palvin, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016 and starred in the issue for four consecutive years, accessorized with chic, sleek black pointed-toe kitten-heel slingbacks and a massive black bag.
Photographer Jack Henry captured Palvin on the gorgeous cobblestone streets as she struck a series of runway-ready poses for the camera.
Palvin tapped makeup artist Tobi Henney for the occasion, who leaned into a sultry black smoky eye as the focal point of the glam, in addition to feathered brows, rosy cheeks, a simple glowy base and a glossy peach lip. Her tousled, effortless waves, courtesy of hairstylist Owen Gould, added a fun, nonchalant vibe to the entire corpcore-adjacent ensemble.
A former Victoria‘s Secret Angel and staple of high-fashion campaigns for brands like Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood and more, Palvin has solidified her status in the fashion world through her versatility and stunning presence.
Her motto when it comes to fashion is “comfort first.” Palvin’s approach is to start with an outfit and plan the hair and glam afterward with her team. While she gravitates toward a 1990s supermodel vibe in particular, everything can change depending on what city she’s in.
“If I’m in Paris, I might want to do something more relaxed and laid back and classy. In New York, I might want to do something more out there,” she explained. “I like something that’s sexy, but still on the classy side. If I feel comfortable then I feel confident and I think that’s the most important. Lately I feel like I’ve been trying different things. I was always more of a tomboy. That’s why I like casual, baggy pants, tank top and big blazers. They were always my go-to.”