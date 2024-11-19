Alix Earle Brings Luxe Style to Miami Dolphins Sidelines in Orange Dior Windbreaker
Braxton Berrios may have suffered a season-ending injury in late October, but that isn’t keeping his girlfriend, Alix Earle, from attending Miami Dolphins games. Over the weekend, the Dolphins took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With a 34-19 win, the Dolphins advanced to 4-6 on the season.
Earle and Berrios were in the crowd to witness the home victory—and, as always, the SI Swimsuit model dressed in her best game day fashion. For the occasion, the content creator styled an incredible luxury warm weather look (fit for the yet warm Florida weather), featuring a pair of denim shorts, a white strapless top and an orange windbreaker. It was the latter that we came here to talk about today.
The stunning vintage zip-up jacket was a product of Christian Dior Sports. To the luxe pick, she added a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, a small orange shoulder bag and (Dolphins-inspired) teal and orange Reebok sneakers.
It wasn’t the first time that Earle had turned heads with her game day fashion. Since the start of her relationship with Dolphins wide receiver Berrios in February of 2023, the 23-year-old has been a regular in the crowd at Dolphins games. And she styles a stylish (and Dolphins-inspired) outfit fit for the occasion. Some of our favorite looks have included a pair of baggy nylon sweats in a shade of electric teal, white Bermuda shorts and a teal tank and an orange Dolphins crop top.
But this latest look might just have been our favorite (of the season at least). We liked it both for its simplicity (the base was just denim shorts and a white top) and the designer details that she managed to incorporate.
And Earle isn’t the only one who has styled game day outfits worthy of our attention over the past few months, either. Since the start of the 2024 NFL season, we have been keeping an eye out for our favorite looks—and taking notes, too. Among the contenders for some of the most eye-catching styles are Chanel Iman (who has a penchant for attending New England Patriots games in stunning fashion), Angel Reese (who, like Earle, has managed to incorporate chic luxury items into her fieldside style) and Christen Harper (who expertly blends basics with Detroit Lions-themed gear).
With weeks left to go in the season, we’re sure our list of expert game day style will be growing. But, for now, we’ll be busy admiring Earle’s latest look.