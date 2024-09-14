Alix Earle’s Elevated Game Day Look Features This Trendy Square-Neck Tank: Get the Look
The Miami Dolphins took on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Sept. 12, and Alix Earle was, of course, in attendance, cheering on her wide receiver boyfriend Braxton Berrios from a suite. We love that the NFL season is back, not only for tailgating purposes, but because SI Swimsuit stars and WAGs like Earle, Christen Harper and Olivia Culpo are back at it with their impeccable game day fashion.
Ahead of last evening’s home game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Earle shared one of her standard “get ready with me” videos on TikTok as she dressed for the game. While earlier this week, the 23-year-old content creator wore her team pride on her chest, this time she opted for a more subtle nod to the Dolphins.
She opted for a turquoise tank top and a pair of long white shorts, which Earle accessorized with gold jewelry, a pair of small white heels and her neon orange Prada purse and baby blue dolphin keychain.
“I’m less sporty, tailgate outside outfit and more MILF-y today,” Earle quipped in her TikTok of the elevated aesthetic.
Shop the Aritzia tank SI Swimsuit’s June digital cover model rocked for Thursday Night Football below.
Babaton Sculpt Knit Square-Neck Tank, $68 (aritzia.com)
This ribbed tank features a flattering square neckline, and is made with the brand’s signature Sculpt Knit, designed to compress and hold you in. In addition to Oxidized Teal, the top is available in several other hues that can work for your own NFL game day ’fits to suit your home team.