Christen Harper Keeps it Casual, Cool, Classy for Latest Lions Game Day Outfit
Christen Harper knows there’s nothing more chic, comfy and foolproof than a jeans and white tank outfit combo, and her latest NFL game day ensemble is proof. The SI Swimsuit model, who was discovered through and co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, cheered on her boyfriend, Jared Goff, as the Detroit Lions defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 52 - 6 in the most casual yet still stylish outfit.
The four-time brand star, who has traveled to Atlantic City, N.J., Barbados, Dominica and Portugal with the franchise showed off her slim, sculpted figure and classy sense of style on Instagram ahead of the Nov. 17 matchup at Michigan’s Ford Field.
The 31-year-old donned mid-rise straight-leg Anine Bing jeans ($250), which were the most perfect medium blue shade, a pair that Harper has raved about before, and cinched her waist with a cute black and silver belt from Madewell ($68).
“I have on these amazing jeans. Honestly, I wear these jeans a little too much,” she admitted in a TikTok ’fit check. “But, I can’t get them off because I’m obsessed with them. And then this is just a classic tank. You can never go wrong with too many tanks like this. It just fits so good. I feel like it’s the perfect thing to have in this kind of transitional [weather] time to have a tank top under a warmer jacket, just in case you get hot from cheering really loudly at the game.”
On top, Harper donned a crisp white racerback ribbed cropped tank top ($85) from soldout.nyc, and, of course, the star of the show the Lioness Hailey Bomber jacket in black ($129). The Southern California native accessorized with large silver Jennifer Fisher hoops ($275), the STAUD Wally Ankle Boot ($395) and the stunning black Diesel 1DR leather shoulder bag, ($602).
“GRWM for game day in Detroit!!! 🏈🖤Outfit details linked in my story @shopbop,” she captioned a video set to the sound of Tyler, The Creator‘s “BEST INTEREST.”
“GO TEAM GO!” bff and fellow co-Rookie of 2022 Katie Austin commented.
“Cutest 😍,” Tatianna Merritt chimed.
“Gorg!!!” Julia Havens exclaimed.
“Queen of the north,” multiple fans wrote.
Her long brown locks were smooth, voluminous and freshly blown out at the start of the video, but she tossed them up into a ponytail with some face-framing pieces loose for the actual game. Harper opted for the most glowy glam look, keeping it simple with the Kosas tinted moisturizer ($38) and the concealer, ($30), a longtime favorite of hers, a subtle brown winged eyeliner moment and the Benetint stain ($26) for a rosy wash of color on her lips and cheeks.
Harper shared her whole glam routing on an Amazon livestream earlier today. Watch here.