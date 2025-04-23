Alix Earle Channels Her Inner Mermaid With Radiant Bikini Ocean Video
Alix Earle is living her best life in Turks and Caicos, and, of course, her social media feed is accurately reflecting what an awesome time she’s having. The SI Swimsuit model, who made history as the brand’s inaugural digital issue cover girl last June and is set to return to the fold this May after being photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica last month, is celebrating Olivia Chatfield’s 25th birthday on the tropical island.
In her latest Instagram post, the 24-year-old soaked in the sun and sand as she was filmed for an utterly mesmerizing clip walking toward the water. She took a dip in the gorgeous, crystal-clear blue-green sea with nothing but miles of blue skies behind her. Earle flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and washboard abs in a cute, stylish and timeless brown bikini featuring a triangle-style top and cheeky ruched bottoms with fun knotted detailing.
“Turks & Caicos 🏝️,” she kept her caption simple and to the point. The short video montage was set to the sound of Addison Rae’s new hit pop bop “Aquamarine,” which is set to be part of her larger debut album, dropping in early June.
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host’s short blonde locks were wavy and tousled with the natural salty air and fit in perfectly with her mermaid aura and atmosphere.
“Mentally we’re here😍,” luxe clothing brand Retrofête commented
“Vibes 📈📈📈,” bff and roommate Kristin Konefal, who is also on the trip, wrote.
“My fave place in the world,” Isabel Alysa declared.
“SHE IS HER,” Gabi Grace chimed. “OKAY ALIXXXX🔥🔥🔥.”
“STUNNER 🤍,” Cult Gaia added.
“Turks and YAYYYYYicos #werejealous,” Eat Me Cookies gushed.
“omg so dreamy!!,” the Face Shop exclaimed.
“i need vlog 🔜🔜🔜🔜🔜,” one fan begged
Earle also shared a hilarious parody TikTok, lip-syncing to an iconic soundbite of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie from The Simple Life. “Hi... Um, we’re up in the mountains and we need to be rescued,” the New Jersey native mouthed, holding her phone up to her ear as she and Bri Ward posed on rocks, pretending to be stranded. “We’re in between like five mountains with trees everywhere.”
The content creator held a massive kayak oar in her hand and shielded herself from the sun with a cute beige bucket hat.
“When we had too many margaritas & realized we don't wanna kayak back,” read the on-screen text. Watch the TikTok here.
Fittingly, Earle recently became an investor and partner in the canned cocktail brand SipMARGS.