Alix Earle Is a Vision in Heavenly Gold Crochet Gown for New Year’s Eve
Alix Earle dazzled in a shimmering gold crochet gown as she rang in the New Year with an unforgettable week in St. Barth. The 24-year-old content creator, who has cemented her place as a fashion, lifestyle and beauty content creator with her jaw-dropping looks, donned the daring and breathtaking Daiana Dress by Andrea Almeida. The intricate open-knit design featured a plunging neckline, bold chest cut-out and draped chain-like details over her shoulders, perfect for a late-night yacht party.
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue in June, paired the gown with Ettika’s Open Circle Statement Necklace ($68) and tons of rings and bracelets. Her glam was equally captivating—her blonde hair was styled into soft, tousled waves with a chic braided detail on each side, while her makeup featured a super glowy, bronzed base, chiseled cheekbones, faux freckles, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, a brown pencil wing, dramatic lashes and a glossy deep mauve lip.
In the cover image, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host lounged effortlessly on the boat deck in a plush black and white chair, delivering a bold, smoldering gaze to the camera. In a later pic, she snapped a sultry mirror selfie and in another snap, Earle cozied up wit her boyfriend of one year, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, as fireworks lit up the sky in the background.
“final moments of ‘24,” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers. She also shared a ton of content from the eventful night with her 7.2 million TikTok fans.
“We're obsessed!!!” Ettika exclaimed.
“Queeennnn,” Leah Kate chimed.
“Mermaid vibes with that dress,” one fan declared.
Before heading out to ring in the new year, Earle shared some reflective advice with her followers in a candid ‘get ready with me’ video, encouraging them to focus on personal growth and gratitude rather than comparison.
“Something I think everyone should do is whip out a little notepad, maybe like, tomorrow New Year’s Day, [and] set some goals for yourself for the year. I think sometimes we just get so caught up in the moment of what we’re doing that we forget to see how much we've accomplished. If there’s something that you want to do, like, I mean, we’re only getting older [so write it down],” she shared in a chatty get ready with me video ahead of the night. “I also think this time of the year where everyone’s posting ‘what I’ve accomplished in this year.’ It’s great and it’s amazing, but I think sometimes we can compare ourselves to others, or feel like, oh, maybe I didn't do enough this year. It’s important sometimes to take a step back and be like, I’m in a body and I’m able to move and [I’m] healthy, because every day is not guaranteed.”