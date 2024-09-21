Ally Courtnall’s NFL Cowboys Game Day ’Fit Features Two Major Fall Trends
Ally Courtnall is beating the Texas heat while still tapping into some early-fall trends. The 2021 Swim Search open casting call finalist attended a Dallas Cowboys games in the cutest, most chic outfit and cheered on her husband, NFL linebacker Eric Kendricks.
Courtnall, who welcomed her baby boy, Knight, with the football player last May, donned an oversized jersey emblazoned with the team’s name across the front and Kendricks’s jersey number on the sleeves. The top was custom made by Kelly Daley. Courtnall paired the stylish navy long sleeve with a sleek black mini skirt and knee-high black cowboy boots from Texas-based brand City Boots for the perfect blend of sporty and western vibes.
Her long dark locks were parted to one side with bouncy curls at the end. The California native opted for a super glowy glam look, including a flawless, bronzed base, feathered brows, terracotta blush and a glossy peach-mauve lip. She looked absolutely stunning in the cover pic of her Instagram post, taken outside AT&T Stadium, as well as in a cute mirror selfie included later in the carousel.
“Life lately in a new city 🥰🤠⭐️💙,” Courtnall captioned the Sept. 19 post.
“Stunning 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Symon Monroe commented.
“Ooo I love love love this fit🔥,” Kasey Hudson added.
“Cutest family 🥹,” Anna Marie Kupp wrote.
The Cowboys lost to the New Orleans Saints 44 -19 on Sunday Sept. 15, and are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 22.