Angel Reese Stuns in Zebra Print Mini Skirt, Open Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Angel Reese continues to leave jaws on the floor with every stunning outfit she wears. This time, she’s leaving very little to the imagination with her matching zebra print set that fans need to see to believe.
Reese’s ensemble, worn for her tunnel walk ahead of her latest game with Unrivaled’s Rose basketball team, is nothing short of fantastic. She wore a zebra print button-up jacket fully unbuttoned to flaunt some skin, pairing it with a matching zebra print mini skirt. The shiny belt of the skirt is subtle yet absolutely necessary to add some extra bling to the ‘fit.
As for her accessories, she went with black heels and a baby pink clutch purse, the latter of which providing the perfect pop of color. And, as for her hair, long and straight with a side part was the icing on the cake for the look.
For Reese, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2023 in Los Angeles, it doesn’t come as a surprise that this athlete served up some major sophisticated vibes once again. Also serving up impressive outfits in the post above are fellow Unrivaled players including Stefanie Dolson, Rickea Jackson, Satou Sabally, Chelsea Gray and Natisha Hiedeman. Unrivaled co-founder Brenna Stewart was also featured in this series of photos.
The inaugural season of Unrivaled has been incredibly thrilling to watch. Reese’s team, the Rose, just took home the victory after beating the Phantom 71-59 on Feb. 24.
The Rose’s schedule sees their next game on Saturday, March 1 against the Mist, followed by Monday, March 3 against the Laces and Friday, March 7 against the Lunar Owls. Reese will continue to prove all haters wrong through her skills on the court, especially those who underestimated her team.
“We have a chip on our shoulder right now. They ranked us at the bottom. We was the last team,” Reese expressed in a post-game interview last night. “Nobody believed in us, and we believed in each other in that locker room. So, we just keep working, and the work shows.”
The work is certainly showing and it’s exciting to see where else Reese’s hard work will take her and her team next. No matter where she goes, however, she’s bound to be wearing some amazing outfits.