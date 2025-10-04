Anna Hall’s Shining Teal Bikini From Florida Screamed ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Energy

Swimsuit

The track and field champ shimmered in this bold strappy suit during her SI Swimsuit debut.

Ananya Panchal

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.

Anna Hall has had quite the year. Hot off the heels of a Paris Olympics debut, she landed a historic gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. And a headline-making SI Swimsuit debut that confirmed what fans already knew: she’s just as much a style icon as she is a sports star.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Peak performance, peak sparkle

During her shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., the 24-year-old stunned in a glistening jade green two-piece by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Between the metallic teal glow, cheeky straps and minimal coverage, this look captured everything we love about the “The Life of a Showgirl” era—a glamorous, main-character aesthetic Taylor Swift has claimed with Friday’s highly anticipated 12th studio album drop.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Teal? Check. Daring? Absolutely.

Hall might be known for her seven-event dominance on the track, but this bikini moment proved she knows how to work a theme, too—and she was ahead of the curve. The Grammy Award-winning pop star announced her new project in August, but Hall posed for Ben Horton at the start of this year for the 2025 magazine, which came out in May.

Anna Hall / SI Staff

Shop the suit

Designed by Iowa-born swimwear visionary Erin Thomas, Toxic Sadie Swimwear has been crafting bold, fun and made-to-order pieces since 2011. Hall wore the Brook Top ($69), a scrunchable triangle silhouette with adjustable coverage, thin straps and shiny gold aglet details.

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

On the bottom, she sported the matching Brook Thong ($69), a strappy tie-side piece that brought the heat with ultra-cheeky coverage. Both pieces were custom-made, crafted from nylon-spandex stretch fabric and designed to enhance the body while keeping things playful.

The result was a sexy, swim-ready set with confidence stitched into every seam.

A championship year

Hall’s SI Swimsuit debut was certainly a major modeling milestone, but it was also a celebration of resilience, strength and self-expression. The Denver native had fought through multiple injuries before making her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, finishing fifth overall in the heptathlon.

Anna Hall / SI Staff

This year, she worked hard to return to competition and made history, winning gold in Tokyo last month and becoming the first American woman to do so since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1993.

She also picked up major brand deals, stepped out as an NFL WAG (she’s dating New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton) and has built a platform around empowering young women in sport.

“I hope people take away that being strong is powerful,” Hall shared while on location with the SI Swimsuit team. “One thing I always hope to do, whether in sports [or] pictures, is I just hope that I radiate through whatever is being put out, so I hope they see me.”

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit

