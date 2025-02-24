Ariana Grande Dazzles in Dreamy Pink Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2025 SAG Awards
Jon M. Chu’s critically acclaimed Wicked adaptation is up for five awards at the SAGs tonight, and we’re so excited to see the cast and crew reunite. Ariana Grande has just arrived on the red carpet, looking, unsurprisingly, angelic and princess-like, channeling her supporting role as Glinda in the film.
Among the nominations the fantasy musical is up for this evening include Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo), Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Grande), Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Jonathan Bailey) and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Ahead of the prestigious event, Grande is pretty in pink on the red carpet, having just arrived. As expected, she looks so sweet, feminine and sophisticated, wearing an off-the-shoulder pink gown featuring floral appliques. There’s no doubt that she’s one of the best dressed women at the award show.
The Grammy Award winner wears her hair in a bouncy ponytail and accessorizes with a silver diamond choker and a gorgeous silver floral statement ring.
“I’ve always been a ‘retro girl at heart,‘” Grande told Vogue Italia for her March cover story. “Already at 15, I would go shopping in second-hand stores. [Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell] and I are having fun experimenting with shapes and looks from the 1950s and 1960s, from the golden age of Hollywood, which is my favorite.”
Grande has received a long list of nominations for her performance in the first part of the Wicked adaptation, which marks her first big film role. Among the most impressive include an Academy Award nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, a BAFTA Awards nomination and more. At the SAG Awards this evening, she is nominated alongside Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Jamie Lee Curtis for The Last Showgirl, Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson and Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez.
With the current award season approaching its end, Grande will undoubtedly be one of the stars we miss seeing so frequently. But, fortunately for fans, it won’t be long until the press tour for the Wicked sequel begins.
The second part of Wicked, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.