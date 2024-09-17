Dua Lipa Paired Her Ivory Textured Swim Top With Hot Pants and Classy Heels
Dua Lipa is taking her Radical Optimism album on tour. The “Don’t Start Now” singer, who released her third studio album in May, is hitting the road next spring, according to a brand new announcement on Instagram. The Barbie actress shared some sizzling behind the scenes images and footage from her photo shoot celebrating the exciting new venture, which will begin in Melbourne in March 2025 and wrap up in Seattle next October, with more dates to come.
The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist donned an itty bitty shimmery textured triangle bra top with a twisted center and matching silky hot pants. Lipa accessorized with a massive, pocketed Ivory teddy coat with shoulder pads—pulling from the mob wife aesthetic and putting her own angelic spin on it—as well as sleek pumps.
Her long crimson locks, which were wet, loose and slicked back, contrasted perfectly against the all-white look as she flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs and posed against a white sheet backdrop.
The 29-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in Ibiza last month, stood with her eyes closed and arms out in the cover snap, and danced around in the second video slide.
“how happy imma be to see you all soon 🌞 sign up for the radical optimism tour pre-sale now!!! happy happy Sunday 🌞,” the London native, who is of Albanian descent, captioned the carousel that she shared with her 87.6 million followers.
Visit dualipa.com/presale now to sign up for presale access. General sale tickets will be available on Friday, Sept. 20.