Barbara Palvin’s Trench Coat Dress Is a Must-Have Transitional Piece for Fall
Anthropologie’s fall 2024 line has dropped, and it’s so big city girl-coded. We’re obsessed with the denim pieces, transitional items and cute neutral numbers, and SI Swimsuit alumna Barbara Palvin is, too.
The Hungarian model, who posed for the franchise three years in a row, traveling to Turks and Caicos, Curaçao and the Bahamas with the brand, just starred in a new campaign for the womenswear retail giant, and one particular item she rocked caught our eye.
The 30-year-old, who is married to actor Dylan Sprouse, donned a luxurious and classy double-breasted khaki trench coat dress and posed in a flower shop entryway, holding a gorgeous bouquet of red, pink, magenta and purple roses.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Mare Mare x Anthropologie Trench Coat Dress, $168 (anthropologie.com)
The versatile, fitted cotton number ranges in sizes XXS to XL, and comes in a regular as well as petite version. This dress makes for the most perfect summer-to-fall transitional piece and features flattering wide collared details as well as adjustable buckles on the sleeves, allowing you to tighten them to block out the wind, or roll them up for a more casual, undone look.
Palvin showed off her bold smolder and expert posing skills throughout the campaign imagery. She added a gold buckle belt ($68) to tastefully cinch her waist and completed the look with a sophisticated pair of Jeffrey Campbell platform Mary Jane loafers ($165).
“Life is better with some flowers and @anthropologie 🌸🌼,” Palvin captioned a series of pics from the campaign photo shoot on Instagram.